MIAMI, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NEORIS, a global digital accelerator with 20 years on the market, today announced the release of its NEORIS Health Check app, an advanced software platform to help companies assess and manage the risks of the coronavirus pandemic to their employees and operations. The application, enables companies to share information and remain closely in touch with their employees, monitor their well-being and anticipate how the pandemic might impact their lives.
Employees are provided with a powerful web app where they opt-in and provide updates about their well-being by answering questions about symptoms, travel history, testing status and contact with others who might be infected. The app also enables employees to be part of a corporate bulletin board to share pertinent data with their colleagues about the virus. The software leverages NEORIS' intelligent KnowledgeTabs platform which provides powerful dynamic dashboards to enable authorized personnel to monitor in real-time the impact of COVID-19 on the organization. KnowledgeTabs provides trending data that combines employee provided data with geolocation information and data about the virus gathered from various publicly available resources.
"These are extraordinary times and we have a responsibility to make a social impact in any way possible. Our advanced platform provides companies with a way to stay closely in touch with their employees, provide support and ultimately help save lives," says Martin Mendez, CEO at NEORIS. "We are proud to step forward and to contribute what we can to the quick recovery of countries and communities being impacted," said Mendez.
"Our global development teams have worked intensely to launch this platform in record time," said Anthony DeLima, Global CTO at NEORIS. "We are leveraging advanced technologies such as real-time data streaming pipelines, secured encryption frameworks to protect data privacy, graph database technology and an advanced virtual private cloud infrastructure to deliver a high-availability and secured platform," said DeLima.
Visit NEORIS' page to learn more about the platform and engage with our teams: www.neoris.com/healthcheck
About NEORIS
NEORIS is a leading global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies to boost their connections with customers, employees and stakeholders; ignited by creative teams with deep industry knowledge and technical expertise. Headquartered in Miami, FL., NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios and operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and India. More information is available at www.neoris.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.
