This report highlights key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and business models that will play an essential role in the global digital pathology market's growth.
The study segments the market by product (hardware, software, and storage solutions) and region (North America, European Union, and Asia-Pacific). The publisher provides the market forecast and breakdown by region from 2019-2025, capturing developing market trends and regional dynamics vital in increasing market growth.
Other topics covered include:
- The largest and emerging digital pathology markets in terms of revenue generation
- Strategic analysis of the digital pathology workflow in a clinical setting
- The necessity for digital pathology participants to adopt a standard imaging format and adoption challenges
- Comprehensive insights on the latest regulatory landscape in the US and EU for digital pathology companies
- Growth opportunities centering on using AI in image analysis, innovative business models such as on-demand services, and end-user segments like pharmaceutical contract services
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Digital Pathology Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Digital Pathology Market Scope of Analysis
- Digital Pathology Market Segmentation by Product
- Digital Pathology Market Segmentation by Region
- Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Pathology Market
- Distribution Channels for Digital Pathology Solutions
- Growth Drivers for the Digital Pathology Market
- Growth Restraints for the Digital Pathology Market
3. Market Forecast and Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Digital Pathology Market
- Installed Bases Unit Forecast - Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Digital Pathology Market
- Installed Bases Unit and Revenue Forecast by Product Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Hardware Segment Revenue Forecast - Digital Pathology Market
- Hardware Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Software Segment Revenue Forecast - Digital Pathology Market
- Software Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Storage Segment Revenue Forecast - Digital Pathology Market
- Storage Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America: Digital Pathology Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the NA Digital Pathology Market
- Market Dynamics - NA Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - NA Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - NA Digital Pathology Market
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - European Union: Digital Pathology Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the EU Digital Pathology Market
- Market Dynamics - EU Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - EU Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - EU Digital Pathology Market
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific: Digital Pathology Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the APAC Digital Pathology Market
- Market Dynamics - APAC Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - APAC Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - APAC Digital Pathology Market
7. Regulatory Landscape Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Regulatory Landscape - US Digital Pathology Market
- Pre-Market Application Requirements for FDA Evaluation of a WSI Device - US Digital Pathology Market
- Regulatory Landmarks for End-to-End Solutions - US Digital Pathology Market
- Regulatory Landmarks for Image Management and Analysis Solutions - US Digital Pathology Market
- FDA-Approved/510(k)-Cleared Products - Digital Pathology Market
- Regulatory Landscape - EU Digital Pathology Market
- CE-Marked Products - EU Digital Pathology Market
8. Competitive Landscape Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Competitive Environment - Digital Pathology Market
- Key Competitors for the Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Share Estimate - Digital Pathology Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Business Models Overview - Digital Pathology Market
- Solution Adoption Curve by Business Model - Digital Pathology Market
9. Clinical End-user Perspective - Digital Pathology Market
- Major Workflow Adoption Challenges - Digital Pathology Market
- 4 Factors to Consider for Efficient WSI Integration and Improved Workflow - Digital Pathology Market
- End-user Route Map for Implementing Solution in a Clinical Setting - Digital Pathology Market
10. Workflow Analysis - Digital Pathology Market
- Workflow Mapping - Digital Pathology Market
- Importance of AP-LIS and PACS Integration - Digital Pathology Market
- DICOM Standard - Digital Pathology Market
- Case Study (Inspirata) - Digital Pathology Market
11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Pathology Market
- Growth Opportunity Overview - Digital Pathology Market
- Growth Opportunity Mapping - Digital Pathology Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: China and Southeast Asia to Drive Clinical Adoption of Digital Pathology
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI-based Image Analysis to Identify Rare Tumor Events
- Growth Opportunity 3: Multisite Connectivity to Accelerate Drug Development in Pharmaceutical Contract Services
- Growth Opportunity 4: On-demand Services for Consolidated Hospital Networks
12. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
13. Appendix
- Workflow Possibilities in Research Settings - Digital Pathology Market
- MSTA Platform Providers - Digital Pathology Market
- Industry Analysis by Application - Digital Pathology Market
- Value Proposition Measurement in Medical Settings - Digital Pathology Market
- Digital Pathology Adoption in a Medical Institute (Case Study) - Digital Pathology Market
Companies Mentioned
- Inspirata, Inc.
