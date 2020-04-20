NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Digital Pathology Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$761.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.5%. Device, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$923 Billion by the year 2025, Device will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205340/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Device will reach a market size of US$47.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$183.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3DHISTECH Ltd.
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Corista LLC
- Definiens AG
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Huron Digital Pathology Inc.
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- MikroScan Technologies Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Pixcelldata Ltd.
- Ventana Medical Systems Inc.
- VMscope GmbH.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205340/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Pathology Systems: Providing Accuracy, Efficient
Analysis, and Cost Reduction Benefits to Pathology Practices
Recent Market Activity
Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs to Aid
Growth of Digital Pathology Systems Market
Developed Markets to Maintain Dominance
Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Growth in Emerging
Nations
Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market, Image Analysis Software
to Record Fast Growth
FDA Approval for WSI System Opens Up a World of Opportunities
for Digital Pathology Market
Innovative Software Solutions for Digital Pathology Systems
Virtual Microscopy - Digitization of Microscopic Slides to
Drive Growth
Disease Diagnosis - The Major Application of Digital Pathology
Systems
Hospitals and Laboratories Dominate Digital Pathology Systems
Market
Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems
Technology Related Challenges Hold Back Adoption of Digital
Pathology Systems
The Future in Retrospect
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Pathology Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary)
Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. (USA)
Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)
Corista LLC (USA)
Definiens AG (Germany)
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)
Huron Digital Pathology, Inc. (Canada)
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)
MikroScan Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
Pixcelldata Ltd. (Ireland)
Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
VMscope GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Many Advantages of Digital Pathology over Traditional
Pathology
The Invaluable Connected Data Made Possible by Digital
Pathology Systems
The Need for Automation in Tissue Analysis
Workflow Efficiencies: A Key Market Driver for Digital
Pathology Systems
Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs
Drives Demand for Digital Systems
Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology
Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital
Pathology
Digital Pathology Evolves to Computational Pathology
Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics
Technological Advancements Ease Issues in Digital Pathology
Adoption
Possibilities Ahead in Digital Pathology
Digital Pathology Systems Continue to Widen their Scope
Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and
Other Chronic Diseases
Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer
Misdiagnoses
Move towards Hosted Technology: The New Fad
Digital Pathology as a Service Eludes Cost-based Issues
Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to
Developing Nations
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation Extends Opportunity for
Digital Pathology
Rising Penetration of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for
Digital Pathology
Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit the Market
Digital Pathology Images and the Quality Concerns
Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditures Turbo Charge
Digital Pathology
Burgeoning Global Population: A Strong Business Case for Market
Growth
Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator
Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market
High Costs
Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions
Other Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Pathology Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Pathology Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Device (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Device (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Device (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Software (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Storage System (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Storage System (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Storage System (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Academic Research (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Academic Research (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Academic Research (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Drug Discovery & Development (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Diagnosis (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Diagnosis (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Diagnosis (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Diagnostic Labs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Diagnostic Labs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Diagnostic Labs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Biotech & Pharma Companies (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Biotech & Pharma Companies (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Biotech & Pharma Companies (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Pathology Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Digital Pathology Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Digital Pathology Systems Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Digital Pathology Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Digital Pathology Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Digital Pathology Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Pathology Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Digital Pathology Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Pathology Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Digital Pathology Systems Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Digital Pathology Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Digital Pathology Systems Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Digital Pathology Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Digital Pathology Systems in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Pathology Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Digital Pathology Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Digital Pathology Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Digital Pathology Systems Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 88: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Digital Pathology Systems Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Digital Pathology Systems Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Digital Pathology Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Digital Pathology Systems Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Digital Pathology Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Digital Pathology Systems in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Digital Pathology Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Digital Pathology Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Digital Pathology Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Digital Pathology Systems Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Digital Pathology Systems Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Russia by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Digital Pathology Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Digital Pathology Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 137: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 146: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 154: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Digital Pathology Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Digital Pathology Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Digital Pathology Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Digital Pathology Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Digital Pathology Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Digital Pathology Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Digital Pathology Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Digital Pathology Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Digital Pathology Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Digital Pathology Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Digital Pathology Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Pathology
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 194: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Digital Pathology Systems
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Digital Pathology Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 206: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 212: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 214: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 220: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 223: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Digital Pathology Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Digital Pathology Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Digital Pathology Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 231: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Digital Pathology Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Digital Pathology Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Digital Pathology Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 236: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 237: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Digital Pathology Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 240: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Digital Pathology Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205340/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001