DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Neoprene, Polyethylene), by Product (Powdered, Powder Free), by End Use (Medical, Non-medical), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2025 at a 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The industry is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand in hospital and surgical applications.
Growing demand for the product in several industries including automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, mining, industrial R&D, academic R&D, and cleanrooms is expected to promote market growth over the forecast period. Stringent regulations regarding safety of workers will also benefit the market.
Rising importance of raw materials offering lightweight properties, comfort, higher heat resistance, and elasticity has been a major incentive for companies to conduct extensive R&D. These initiatives are primarily aimed at achieving multi-functionality of the product and widen its application scope by including innovative add-ons to existing designs.
Technological advancements and increasing concerns pertaining to employee health and safety are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to market participants over the coming years. Product innovation and usage of sustainable raw materials for glove manufacturing are further estimated to positively impact the market over the next few years.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- Natural rubber appeared as the largest raw material segment in 2017, accounting for 36.3% of the revenue. This is owing to superior properties and improved protection offered by the material in food processing and automotive industries
- By product, the powdered disposable gloves segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% and is likely to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the ban implemented by FDA on powdered disposable gloves in January 2017
- Increasing use of disposable gloves in dental and veterinary fields for examination and surgeries is expected to drive demand for medical and healthcare applications. The segment accounted for a 70.1% of the revenue in 2017
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Increasing product demand is attributable to growing utilization of disposable gloves in the hospitals and food and beverages sectors
- Major players have adopted sustainable solutions keeping in mind long-term benefits and procurement of high-quality raw materials. These materials are examined according to required standards for maintaining product quality.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research methodology
1.2 Research scope & assumptions
1.3 List of data sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market segmentation
3.2 Market size and growth prospects
3.2.1 Key Developments and Future Prospects
3.3 Disposable gloves value chain analysis
3.3.1 Growing significance of private label brands
3.3.2 Growing preference for e-commerce
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.4.1 Ban of Powdered Gloves
3.5 Market dynamics
3.5.1 Market driver analysis
3.5.1.1 Occupational safety regulations
3.5.1.2 Increased importance of safety and security at workplaces
3.5.2 Market restraint analysis
3.5.2.1 Higher raw material cost
3.6 Key opportunities prioritized
3.7 Industry analysis - Porter's
3.8 PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4 Disposable Gloves Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Disposable gloves market share by material, 2017 & 2025
4.2 Natural rubber
4.3 Nitrile
4.4 Vinyl
4.5 Neoprene
4.6 Polyethylene
4.7 Others
Chapter 5 Disposable Gloves Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Disposable gloves market share by product, 2017 & 2025
5.2 Powdered disposable gloves
5.3 Powder free disposable gloves
Chapter 6 Disposable Gloves Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Disposable gloves market share, by end-use, 2017 & 2025
6.2 Market estimates and forecasts by end-use, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)
6.3 Medical & healthcare
6.3.2 Examination
6.3.3 Surgical
6.4 Non-medical
Chapter 7 Disposable Gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Vendor landscape
8.2 Competitive environment
8.3 Strategy framework
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Ansell
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Unigloves
- The Glove
- Superior Glove Works Ltd.
- MAPA Professional
- Adenna
- MCR Safety
- Atlantic Safety Products
- Globus (Shetland) Ltd
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Ammex Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Sempermed USA, Inc.
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Corporativo DL, S.A. de C.V.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- Mlnlycke Health Care AB
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cranberry USA
- ecoBee Inc.
- Paul Hartmann AG.
- SHIELD Scientific
- Bunzl Processor Division| Koch Supplies
- 3M
- Adventa Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni7bd8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716