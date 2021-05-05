Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Data Storage: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for DNA data storage should grow from $36.4 million in 2020 to $525.3 million by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70.6% for the period of 2020-2025.

The scope of the report includes DNA data storage technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for DNA data storage products and services are given for the years 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecast).

This report reviews the DNA data storage technologies, including DNA read and write technologies. It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact DNA storage, read and write applications. The main market driving forces for DNA data storage products and services are discussed.

The report also include profiles of the key companies in the DNA data storage industry. In addition, the report provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through December 2020, including key alliance trends.

The report includes:

  • 40 tables
  • An overview of the global markets and technologies for DNA data storage
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Description of DNA data storage technologies; DNA sequencing (read) and synthesis (write) technologies; industry structure; large-scale DNA read, write and storage initiatives and population-scale sequencing projects
  • Details about components, deployment technologies and applications of DNA data storage
  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size, and market forecast of the DNA data storage markets
  • A look at the key industry acquisitions, strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
  • Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corp., Generay Biotech Co. Ltd., Omega Bio-Tek Inc., Illumina Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing the Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Methodology
  • Information Sources
  • Geographical Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Overview

  • DNA Data Storage Technologies and Markets Covered in this Report
  • Large-scale Initiatives and Consortia
  • Driving Forces in the DNA Data Storage Market
  • Global Markets for DNA Data Storage

Chapter 4: DNA Data Storage Technologies

  • Introduction
  • DNA as a Storage Medium
  • DNA Storage Workflow
  • DNA Sequencing and Synthesis Technologies
  • Sequencing Technologies
  • Sanger Sequencing
  • Next Generation Sequencing
  • DNA Synthesis Technologies
  • PCR-Based Approaches
  • Solid-Phase-Based Approaches
  • Enzymatic Synthesis Technologies
  • Microfluidic Technologies

Chapter 5: DNA Storage and Read/Write Initiatives

  • American Gut Consortium
  • BabySeq
  • Cancer-ID
  • Cancer Moon Shots Program
  • China Precision Medicine Initiative
  • ClinGen
  • DNA Data Storage Alliance
  • France Genomic Medicine Plan
  • Medical Genome Initiative
  • MedSeq
  • Molecular Informatics Program
  • Molecular Information Storage Program (MIST)
  • Million Veteran Program
  • MIND
  • National Microbiome Initiative
  • OligoArchive
  • Precision Medicine Initiative
  • Population Sequencing Programs

Chapter 6: DNA Data Storage Industries

  • DNA Data Storage Industry
  • DNA Sequencing (Read) Instruments Industry
  • Long Read Sequencing Industry
  • DNA Write (Synthesis) Industry

Chapter 7: Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

  • Key Trends

Chapter 8: DNA Data Storage Markets

  • Drivers of Industry Growth
  • DNA Data Storage Markets

Chapter 9: Patents

  • DNA Storage Patent Selected Examples
  • Company Comparisons
  • DNA Synthesis: Twist Bioscience and DNA Script
  • DNA Data Storage: Catalog Technologies and Iridia

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

  • 10X Genomics Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Ambry Genetics
  • Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.
  • ATUM
  • Base4 Innovation Ltd.
  • Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • BGI Shenzhen
  • Bio Basic Inc.
  • Bioneer Corp.
  • Bio S&T Inc.
  • Blue Heron Biotech LLC
  • Brooks Life Sciences
  • Camena Bioscience Inc.
  • Catalog Technologies Inc.
  • Cegat GmbH
  • Cergentis B.V.
  • Codex DNA Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Depixus
  • Directed Genomics LLC
  • Direct Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • DNA Script
  • Dovetail Genomics LLC
  • Electronic Biosciences
  • Epoch Life Science Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Eurogentec SA
  • Evonetix
  • Genapsys Inc.
  • Genemed Synthesis Inc.
  • Generay Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • Genetics Research LLC
  • Genomatix Software GmbH
  • Genscript
  • Grandomics Biosciences Co. Ltd.
  • Helixworks Technologies Ltd.
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Imagene
  • Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
  • Iridia Inc.
  • Kern Systems
  • Kilobaser Gmbh
  • LGC Group
  • Loop Genomics
  • Macrogen Inc.
  • Merck KGAA
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Molecular Assemblies Inc.
  • New England Biolabs
  • Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.
  • Omega Bio-Tek Inc.
  • Ontera
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
  • Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc.
  • Quantapore Inc.
  • Quantum Biosystems Inc.
  • Real Time Genomics Inc.
  • Roswell Biotechnologies Inc.
  • Seagate Technology
  • Sequencing.Com
  • Shinegene Molecular Bio-Technologies Inc.
  • Sigma Aldrich Corp.
  • Stratos Genomics Inc.
  • Synbio Technologies Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Twist Bioscience
  • Western Digital Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8w4482

