The "DNA Sequencing - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech

This report briefly reviews the basics of human genome variations, development of sequencing technologies, and their applications.

The current market is mostly for research applications and future markets will be other applications related to healthcare. The value of the DNA sequencer market in 2020 is described with estimates for 2024 and 2030.

Current large and small sequencers are described as well as companies developing them. Various applications of sequencing are described including those for genetics, medical diagnostics, drug discovery, and cancer. Next-generation sequencing technologies, both second and third generations, are reviewed. Companies developing software for the analysis of sequencing data are also included. Selected academic institutes conducting research in sequencing are also listed.

Various methods and factors on which market estimates depend are described briefly. Markets are tabulated according to geographical areas as well as applications. Small sequencers form the basis of SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis. Several marketing strategies have been outlined.

The report includes profiles of 150 companies involved in sequencing and their 173 collaborations. The report text is supplemented by 42 tables, 24 figures, and 500 selected references to the literature.

Current Status and Future Prospects

  • ACMG clinical laboratory standards for NGS
  • Regulatory and quality control issues of sequencers in the USA
  • International NGS standardization
  • Applications of NGS in clinical trials
  • Human transcriptome array in clinical trials
  • Challenges for clinical applications of NGS
  • Direct-to-consumer WGS services
  • Ethical aspects of sequencing
  • Future trends in clinical sequencing
  • Rare Diseases Genomes Project

Markets for Sequencing

  • Introduction
  • Methods used for estimation of sequencer markets
  • Currently marketed sequencers
  • Academic and research markets for sequencing
  • Factors affecting future development of sequencing markets
  • Future needs and support of research
  • Bioinformatics in relation to sequencing
  • Cost of integrating WGS into clinical care
  • Reducing the cost of human genome sequencing
  • US Government-supported research on sequencing
  • Contribution of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act
  • Cost of NGS
  • Genome X Prize Foundation
  • Innovations to reduce cost of whole genome sequencing
  • Commercial aspects of low-cost genome sequencing
  • NGS for personalized medicine
  • Global sequencing markets
  • Global markets for sequencers
  • Markets for sequencing services according to geographical regions
  • Global sequencing markets according to applications
  • Global sequencing markets according to therapeutic areas
  • NGS markets for cancer
  • NGS markets for genetic disorders
  • NGS markets for microbiome
  • Market trends for NGS
  • Needs of the clinical market for NGS
  • Sequencers for the clinical market
  • Challenges to developing market for sequencers
  • Recommendations

Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies

  • General findings of the study
  • Sanger versus second generation marketed sequencers
  • Common features and differences among second generation sequencers
  • Third generation large sequencers
  • SOLiD4 versus competing large sequencers
  • Illumina's HiSeq sequencer
  • Third generation desktop sequencers
  • BGI's BGISEQ-500 desk top sequencer
  • Illumina's MiSeq sequencer
  • Roche GS Junior System
  • Life Technologies' Benchtop Ion ProtonT Sequencer
  • Oxford Nanopore's MinIONT system
  • The ideal desk-top sequencer
  • SWOT analysis of small sequencers
  • Concluding remarks on SWOT analysis of desktop sequencers

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Applications

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. DNA Sequencing Technologies

3. Role of Bioinformatics in Sequencing

4. Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies

5. Sequencing for Research

6. Applications of Sequencing in Healthcare

7. Applications of Sequencing in Oncology

8. Sequencing in Genetic Disorders

9. Sequencing in Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

10. Applications of sequencings in infections

11. Role of Sequencing in Personalized Medicine

12. Current Status and Future Prospects

Part II: Markets & Companies

13. Markets for Sequencing

14. Companies Involved in Sequencing

15. References

