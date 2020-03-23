DUBLIN, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author has been monitoring the global DNA sequencing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The reports on global DNA sequencing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of NGS. In addition, emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is anticipated to boost the growth of the global DNA sequencing market as well.
Key Trends for global DNA sequencing market growth
This study identifies emergence of third-generation sequencing methods as the prime reasons driving the global DNA sequencing market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global DNA sequencing market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global DNA sequencing market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
4. MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
- Market segmentation by solution
- Comparison by solution
- Products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by solution
7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
8. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
9. DECISION FRAMEWORK
10. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
11. MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of third-generation sequencing methods
- Development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for NGS
- Automation of DNA Sequencing
12. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
13. VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
14. APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
