DENVER and ATLANTA and STOW, Mass., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL), the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC), and the International Mosaic Down Syndrome Association (IMDSA) have announced that they will expand existing collaborations aimed at consolidating and creating Down syndrome resources across the lifespan for families.
The three national organizations will contribute funding, national and international distribution, and coordinated annual staffing associated with the Prenatal Testing & Down Syndrome Information pamphlet, the NDSC Annual Convention Global Down Syndrome Research Roundtable, the IMDSA Research & Retreat conference, and the Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome.
"Our organizations have been collaborating for years on these important print and conference resources," says Michelle Sie Whitten, President and CEO of GLOBAL. "To be able to make our existing collaborative resources available for free, in different modalities, and in many different languages, will have a wonderful national and international impact."
"NDSC is proud to help support numerous Down syndrome initiatives and organizations that help our self-advocates and families," says David Tolleson, Executive Director of NDSC. "To have a strategic plan to link our existing collaborations – from prenatal to adult care – is so important for our self-advocates and families dealing with issues across the lifespan."
"I so appreciate this opportunity to ensure that people with mosaic Down syndrome, and the issues they face at various stages of life, will be included in future NDSC-GLOBAL national research and medical care roundtables," said Brandy Hellard, President of IMDSA. "We are excited to help distribute the prenatal and adult guidelines at our IMDSA Research & Retreat conference and to dovetail our research to support future iterations of the guidelines."
Expanding Collaborations:
- Prenatal Testing & Down Syndrome Information pamphlet: This resource is a result of nationwide research that included input from 400 pregnant women and over 400 clinicians working with pregnant women. It is available for free in English, Spanish & Icelandic and will expand to several other languages in the next two years. Based on feedback from genetic counselors, the additional languages will include Arabic, Nepalese, Bengalese, French, and Greek.
- NDSC Annual Convention Global Down Syndrome Research Roundtable: This resource attracts between 400-500 attendees each year. The collaboration will expand to have a virtual component that can reach more attendees and will include streams on mosaicism, autism, and other important but small sub-populations.
- IMDSA Research & Retreat conference: This resource is an annual conference attracting attendees from all over the world each year. The collaboration will expand to have a virtual component that can reach more attendees and will also have a sub-focus of supporting the Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome.
- Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome: This resource will be published after four years of work incorporating eleven authors who are the lead clinicians serving adults with Down syndrome across the United States. The collaboration will include joint professional surveys and concerted support for guidelines questions that have little or no research today.
To access the resource, families, friends and professionals can visit the websites of GLOBAL, NDSC, and IMDSA.
Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL)
The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome.
National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC)
The National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome.
International Mosaic Down Syndrome (IMDSA)
International Mosaic Down Syndrome Association (IMDSA) is designed to provide support, information and research to any family, individual or professional whose life has been affected by mosaic Down syndrome.
Press Contacts
GLOBAL: Rejena Carmichael
NDSC: Rhonda Rice
IMDSA: Brandy Hellard
c: (240) 603-5494
c: (678) 770-6641
c: (513) 571-4186