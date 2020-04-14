NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DPP-IV Inhibitors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. DPP-IV Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, DPP-IV Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591547/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DPP-IV Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$747.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$287.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AstraZeneca Plc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
  • Novartis AG
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591547/?utm_source=PRN

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Outlook for DPP-IV Therapies Remains Moderate Due to CVD Risks
Major DPP-4 Inhibitors on the Market: List of Brand,
Preparation, Manufacturer, Daily Treatment Cost, FDA Approval
Date and Patent Expiration Date
Recent Market Activity
TECOS Results Prove No Link of Januvia with CVD Events;
However, FDA Adds Heart Failure Warning to Label
Management of T2DM with DPP-4 Combination Therapy
FDA Approves Merck?s First SGLT-2 and DPP4 Combination Drug On
Basis of Benefits over DPP-4 Inhibitor Monotherapy
Global Competitor Market Shares
DPP-IV Inhibitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029


2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
Merck & Co, Inc. (USA)
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)


3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: DPP-IV Inhibitors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025


III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025


IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 14
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591547/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.