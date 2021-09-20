DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 1400 drug delivery deal records from this report "Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
This report provides details of the latest Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1400 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Drug Delivery dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Drug Delivery deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Drug Delivery dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Drug Delivery deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Drug Delivery partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Drug Delivery partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Drug Delivery technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Drug Delivery partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Drug Delivery partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Drug Delivery technologies and products.
Key benefits
Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Drug Delivery deal trends since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Detailed access to actual Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2014
- Insight into terms included in a Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report Scope
Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Drug Delivery trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Drug Delivery deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to Drug Delivery contract documents
- Leading Drug Delivery deals by value since 2014
- Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2014
In Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1400 Drug Delivery deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
