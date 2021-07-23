NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug discovery outsourcing market is poised to grow by USD 1.42 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period.
The report on the drug discovery outsourcing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the prioritization of core competencies, the increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations, and the short product launch timelines.
The drug discovery outsourcing market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the short product launch timelines as one of the prime reasons driving the drug discovery outsourcing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The drug discovery outsourcing market covers the following areas:
Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Sizing
Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Forecast
Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Albany Molecular Research Inc.
- Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Domainex
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Evotec SE
- GenScript Biotech Corp.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Albany Molecular Research Inc.
- Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Domainex
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Evotec SE
- GenScript Biotech Corp.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
