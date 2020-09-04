DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 The "Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market is poised to grow by $476.64 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the shift toward MI techniques and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, demand for cath labs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as another prime reason driving the drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market growth during the next few years. Also, the threat from conventional balloon catheters and drug eluting stenting procedure and increase in the number of clinical trials for DEBs will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market covers the following areas:
- Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market sizing
- Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market forecast
- Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market industry analysis.
The robust vendor analysis featured in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, COOK MEDICAL LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Peripheral DEBs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Coronary DEBs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Cath labs
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Cardionovum GmbH
- COOK MEDICAL LLC
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
