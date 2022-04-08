DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Powder Inhalation Developments and Products In Scope of Nicotine, Cannabinoids, Botanicals and Other Non-Medical Substances Delivery, Designed By Big Tobacco and Pharmaceutical Companies - Market Overview Report for 1994-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dry powder inhalation technology is an efficient method for delivering nicotine, cannabis-based drugs, stimulants and botanicals by major pharmaceutical and Big Tobacco companies.
Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands (Nerudia Ltd.) were actively engaged in the development of dry powder inhalation technology. These companies applied fundamentally different approaches to dry powder inhalation devices and their developments are at various stages: canceled, under-development, clinical trials, etc.
Dry powder inhalation technology provides a number of undoubted benefits. Dry powder formulations provide faster dissolution and absorption of the nicotine/cannabis/alternative formulations. Dry powder inhalers feature battery-free design, precise dose control and low-cost manufacturing.
Among a variety of designs for dry powder inhalers, multi-dose (reservoir) and multi-unit dose (blister) inhalers are considered to be prospective pharmaceutical platforms for inhalation delivery of nicotine, cannabis, stimulants and botanical formulations.
This report provides an overview of dry powder inhalation as an alternative delivery technology for nicotine, cannabis and alternative botanical and stimulant substances along with the analysis of existing solutions and prospective concepts of dry powder inhalation devices.
Report Scope
- The first section contains a general overview and prospects of dry powder technology as an alternative way for the delivery of nicotine, cannabinoids, botanicals and stimulants
- The second section gives a detailed observation of Big Tobacco companies' approaches to dry powder inhalation technology
- Based on our patent analysis, Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands (Nerudia Ltd.) were developing dry powder platforms and related formulations
- The third section provides a list of patents related to nicotine, cannabis and alternative substances and formulations
- The fourth section covers existing designs and prospective concepts of cannabis and nicotine dry powder inhalation devices with related patents and major pros and cons by each type
.Key Topics Covered:
Scope of the report
Executive Summary
1. Dry powder inhalation technology perspectives
2. Dry powder inhalation developments by Big Tobacco and their subsidiaries
2.1 PMI's dry powder inhalation developments
2.2 BAT's dry powder inhalation developments
2.3 Imperial Brands' dry powder inhalation developments
3. Dry powder inhalable formulations
3.1 Inhalable formulations with nicotine
3.2 Inhalable formulations with cannabinoids
3.3 Inhalable formulations with alternative substances
4. Prospective concepts of cannabis and nicotine dry powder inhalers
4.1 Single-unit dose (disposable) dry powder inhalers
4.2 Single-unit dose (capsule) dry powder inhalers
4.3 Multi-dose (reservoir) dry powder inhalers
