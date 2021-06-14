DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Emerging Medical Device Technologies 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for emerging medical device technologies should grow from $81.9 billion in 2020 to $146.2 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% for the period of 2020-2025.
Traditional medical devices include devices (e.g., metallic stents, heart valves, open procedures, general instruments, non-drug coated implantables, large endoscopes, needle-based drug delivery, lab-based diagnostics, etc.) that have been in use over the last 30 years for the treatment and management of various diseases.
Emerging medical device technologies include devices and technologies (e.g., bioresorbable implants, coated implants and balloons, transcatheter heart valves (TAVR, TMVR), electrophysiology, S-ICDs, cardioMEMS, wireless monitoring, wearable devices, needle-free drug delivery, capsule endoscopes, POC tests, companion diagnostics, etc.
The format of the study is organized around the following topics -
- Emerging medical device technologies used in general surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, gastroenterology, medical imaging/visualization, in vitro diagnostics, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, drug delivery/pain management, surgical/wound care and patient monitoring.
- Target disease demographics and cost burden.
- Regulatory structure.
- Unmet needs, market size and segmentation.
- Market drivers and restraints.
- Detailed market projections through 2024.
- Competition and market shares.
- Pricing and reimbursement.
- Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with descriptions, regulatory status and clinical trials.
- Observations and conclusions regarding the future of medical device technologies.
- Profiles of market participants and associations.
The Report Includes
- 111 tables
- An overview of the global markets for emerging medical device technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities
- Analyses of segments within the overall market including aesthetics/dermatology, cardiovascular, dental, diabetes care, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, gynecology/women's health, medical imaging/visualization, in-vitro diagnostics, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, drug delivery/pain management, surgical/wound care and patient management/monitoring
- An in-depth look at growth driving factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related increase in disability-adjusted life years, technological advancements in medical devices, and the growing aging population
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of the leading players operating in emerging medical device technologies market including 3M, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technology Inc., Boston Scientific, BioMerieux S.A., Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Novartis and Siemens Healthcare
Companies that are looking to invest funds in the medical device sector ought to strongly consider high-growth segments such as electrophysiology, bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS), transcatheter heart valve therapy and drug-coated balloons (DCB) in the cardiovascular market; point-of-care diagnostics (POCs)q, companion diagnostics and advanced cancer molecular diagnostics in the in vitro diagnostics market; and smart pills (capsule endoscopes, etc.) in the GI endoscopy market. Most of these segments are expected to have double-digit growth rates in the next five years. The increasing burden of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, and the growing adoption of advanced medical technologies are the key growth drivers.
The rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases is a major contributor to the growth of the global market for emerging medical devices. A shift toward minimally invasive procedures and rising adoption of hybrid operating rooms are also providing traction for the market. Secondary factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures and high growth in patient care devices are also driving the market.
There is increased demand for advanced medical devices in cardiology and oncology. Heart valve replacement is the most common procedure in cardiology. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure. Positioning the new heart valve is a concern for surgeons. Due to the importance of positioning, surgeons prefer 3-D angiography imaging devices to view the anatomy during the placement of heart valves. As the number of heart surgeries increases worldwide, the use of advanced medical devices is expected to increase over the forecast period.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes account for more than 80% of all premature non-communicable disease (NCD) deaths. NCDs claim 40 million victims each year and account for approximately 70% of global deaths. 3-D imaging devices are increasingly used in oncology and radiology.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Emerging Cardiovascular Device Technologies
- Cardiovascular Devices
- Target Diseases and Economic Burden
- Emerging Device Technologies for Heart Failure
- Heart Failure Devices
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Wireless Heart Failure Sensor (CardioMEMS, Abbott product)
- Market Analysis
- Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Emerging Device Technologies for Electrophysiology (EP)
- Electrophysiology (EP)
- Market Analysis
- Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Emerging Device Technologies for Interventional Cardiology
- Interventional Cardiology
- Rapid Exchange PTCA Catheters
- Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS)
- Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BVS)
- Market Analysis
- Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Emerging Device Technologies for Endovascular Aneurysm/Aortic Repair (EVAR)
- Aortic Aneurysm (Abdominal and Thoracic)
- Endovascular Repair of Aortic Aneurysms
- AAA and TAA Stent Grafts
- Shift from Open Surgery to EVAR
- Market Analysis
- Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Competition in EVAR Segment
- Emerging Device Technologies for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
- Conventional ICDs
- Subcutaneous ICDs
- Market for Subcutaneous ICDs
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Emerging Device Technologies for Peripheral Vascular Devices
- Peripheral Vascular Devices
- Atherectomies
- Synthetic Surgical Grafts
- Drug-Coated Balloons
- Market Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Emerging Technologies for Transcatheter Heart Valve Technologies
- Aortic Valve Replacement
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement
- Market Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Competitive Landscape for Emerging Cardiovascular Device Technologies
- Other Cardiovascular Emerging Devices and Technologies
- Mini Heart Pump
- Sutureless Myocardial Pacing Lead
- Transcatheter Pacemaker System
- Parent Artery Reconstruction Device
Chapter 4 Emerging Device Technologies in the Orthopedic Market
- Target Diseases and Indications
- Epidemiology of Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Mortality Rates of Musculoskeletal Diseases
- Emerging Orthopedic Device Technologies
- Market Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Emerging Device Technologies for Soft Tissue Fixation and Repair
- Market Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Reimbursement
- Competitive Landscape in Emerging Orthopedic Device Technologies
Chapter 5 Emerging Device Technologies in Neurology
- Neurovascular Devices
- Emerging Neurovascular Device Technologies
- Recent News Announcements
- Competitive Landscape in the Neurovascular Market
- Neuromodulation Devices
- Emerging Neuromodulation Device Technologies
- Recent News Announcements
- Competitive Landscape in Neuromodulation
Chapter 6 Emerging Device Technologies in Diabetes Care
- Emerging Technologies in Diabetes Management
- Continuous Glucose Monitors
- Insulin Pumps
- Epidemiology of Diabetes
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Market Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Other Emerging Device Technologies in Diabetes Care
- Remote Diabetes Monitoring
- Miniaturized Disposable Insulin Delivery Pumps
- Glucose Sensing Bio-implants for Glucose Monitoring
- Glucose Sensing Contact Lenses
- Products Using Near-Infrared (NIR) Light to Measure Glucose
- Intraperitoneal Islet Transplantation
Chapter 7 Emerging Technologies In Vitro Diagnostics
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Emerging Cancer Molecular and Companion Diagnostics
- Cancer Molecular Diagnostics
- Companion Diagnostics
- Market Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Competitive Landscape in Advanced Cancer Molecular Diagnostics
- Other Emerging Diagnostics and Technologies
- Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics
- POC and Cancer
- Market Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Recent News Announcements
- Competitive Landscape in POC Diagnostics
- Future Outlook for POC
Chapter 8 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Technologies
- Needle-Free Drug Delivery
- Market Analysis
- Recent News Announcements
Chapter 9 Emerging Device Technologies in GI Endoscopy
- Smart Pills and Technologies
- Capsule Endoscopy
- Market Analysis
- Advantages of 3-D Endoscopy Systems
- Intragastric Balloon Systems
- Obesity and Need for Intragastric Balloons
- Market Analysis
- Recent News Announcements
Chapter 10 Other Emerging Medical Device Technologies
- IOL Implants
- Market Analysis
- Marketed and R&D Pipeline Products
- Cataracts and IOL
- Standard Monofocal vs. Premium IOLs
- Advanced Wound Management
- Advanced Wound Dressings
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
- Market Analysis
- Implantable Drug Diffusion Pumps
- Endoluminal Procedures
- Multiparameter Vital Signs Monitors
- Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis
- Hemodialysis
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- Biochips
- Competitive Analysis of the Biochip Market
- Ear Implants
- Market Drivers
- Mammography
- FDA Approved Devices
- Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery
- Surgical Planners and Simulators
- Surgical Navigation Systems
- Surgical Robots
- Digital Operating Rooms and Equipment
- Operating Tables
- Operating Room Lights
- Surgical Booms
- Operating Room Communication Systems
- Surgical Imaging Displays
- Intraoperative Diagnostics Devices
- Other Equipment
- Surgical Lasers
- Aesthetic Lasers
- Ophthalmic Lasers
- Nuclear Imaging
- Positron Emission Tomography
- Optical Imaging
- Time Domain Optical Imaging
- CT Laser Mammography
- Optical Coherence Tomography
- Scanning Laser Polarimetry
- Scanning Laser Opthalmoscopy
- Fluorescence Spectroscopy
- Digital Cameras
- Other FDA-Approved 3D and 4D Imaging Techniques
Chapter 11 COVID-19 Ushers in New Era of Medical Device Industry
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- FDA Awards Innovation Permission for System to Prevent People from Mechanical Ventilation
- POC Test Platform Uses Smartphone App for Rapid Detection of COVID-19
- Collaboration on COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Test
- Roche to Acquire Diagnostics Test Company
- Portable Ultrasound Scanner Enables Physicians to Quickly Triage COVID-19 Patients
- QuantuMDx Invests £11 Million to Develop POC COVID-19 Test Device
Chapter 12 Regulatory Structure
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- Other Asian Countries
- China
- Hong Kong
- Korea
- Taiwan
- India
- FDA Technical Considerations
- FDA Recalls and Safety Alerts
Chapter 13 Pricing and Reimbursement
- United States
- ICD-9-CM
- ICD-10
- Europe
- Japan
- Other Asian Countries
Chapter 14 Conclusions: Outlook for Emerging Medical Device Technologies
- Developments Influencing Market
- New Innovative Solution by Platform Providers in the Market
- Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Techniques
- Demographic and Economic Trends: Income Growth in Developing Markets
- Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technology Inc.
- Allergan Plc
- Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc.
- Amd Lasers Llc
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Biolase Inc.
- Biomerieux S.A.
- Bioness Inc.
- Biosense Webster Inc.
- Bioronik Se & Co. Kg
- Bracco
- Cardinal Health
- Colibri Heart Valve
- Cook Medical
- Cordis Corp.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Endologix
- GE Healthcare
- HLT Medical, Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Illumina
- Integra Lifesciences
- Jenavalve Technology
- Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Livanova
- Lombard Medical Technologies
- Medtronic
- Meril Life Sciences Private Ltd.
- Microport Scientific
- Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.
- Mindray Medical International Ltd.
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Nidek Co. Ltd.
- Novartis International Ag
- Optotek Medical
- Quantel Medical Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare
- Sklar Corp.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker Corp.
- Sysmex Corp.
- Terumo Corp.
- Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.
- Vigilant Biosciences
- W. L. Gore Medical Products
- Wright Medical Group Inc.
- Zealand Pharma
- Zimmer Biomet
Chapter 16 Appendix A: Industry And Professional Organizations
Chapter 17 Appendix B: Abbreviations
