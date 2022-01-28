DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Endometriosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Endometriosis is an estrogen-dependent condition that affects approximately 10% of women of reproductive age, and may lead to chronic pelvic pain, infertility, or both. It is estimated that endometriosis is present in 24-50% of women with infertility, and in over 20% of those with chronic pelvic pain. Information gathered by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists indicates that in approximately 60% of adult endometriosis patients, symptoms start before the age of 20 years.
Key Takeaways
- The publisher estimated that in 2019, there were 191.0 million prevalent cases of endometriosis in women aged 15-49 years worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 201.8 million prevalent cases by 2028.
- Endometriosis affects an estimated one in 10 women in the reproductive age group of 15-49 years. The approved drugs in the endometriosis space target the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor, progesterone receptor, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), and androgen receptors. The majority of marketed drugs are administered via the subcutaneous route, while the remainder are oral and intramuscular formulations.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for endometriosis are in Phase II, with two drugs in Phase III.
- Therapies in development for endometriosis focus on targets such as the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor, progesterone receptor, luteinizing hormone receptor (LHR), androgen receptors, and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with only one product being tested as a topical formulation.
- High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the endometriosis space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Trelstar and Yselty. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I gynecology asset is 11.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 70%. Drugs, on average, take 11.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 13.0 years in the overall obstetrics/gynecology space.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for endometriosis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 73% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 27% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of endometriosis clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the endometriosis space is dominated by completed trials. Bayer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for endometriosis, with 45 trials.
- Bayer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for endometriosis, followed by AbbVie and Takeda.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
- GnRH analogs
- Progestins
- Combined oral contraceptives
- Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
- Danocrine
- Surgery
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- Orgovyx for Endometriosis (January 26, 2021)
- Orgovyx for Endometriosis (June 23, 2020)
- Orgovyx for Endometriosis (April 22, 2020)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- Genexine, Turret Capital Ink License For Immunosuppressant
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
