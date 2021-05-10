NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The endoscopic closure devices market is poised to grow by USD 579.00 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence and incidences of chronic diseases.
The endoscopic closure devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological advances in endoscopic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the endoscopic closure devices market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus Corp.
- STERIS Plc
- Teleflex Inc.
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Endoscopic closure systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Endoscopic clips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
