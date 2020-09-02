DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market size from 2017 to 2030. The Report also covers current Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Epidemiology
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), Total Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia Based on Symptoms, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia, Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia based on Risk, and Gene Mutation Specific Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia scenario of ET in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Key Findings
- As per the analysis, the total Prevalent Population of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in the 7MM was found to be 232,688 in 2017. The estimates higher prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in the United States with 142,635 cases in 2017.
- According to the publisher's analysis, it has been observed that ET is mostly diagnosed in the age group of 60-80.
- Among EU5, France shows a higher prevalence of ET followed by Germany and the UK, Italy, and Spain respectively.
- Japan accounts second among the 7MM in terms of prevalent cases with 19,946 cases among the 7MM.
Drug Chapters
The drug chapter segment of the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) report encloses the detailed analysis of ET marketed drugs, mid-phase, and late-stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Marketed Drugs
Agrylin/Xagrid: Shire
Agrylin (anagrelide HCI) is the first drug approved for the treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET). It is a platelet-reducing agent, with chemical name 6, 7-dichloro- 1, 5-dihydroimidazo [2, 1-b] quinazolin-2(3H)-1 monohydrochloride monohydrate. Bristol-Myers Squibb originally developed the drug, but in 1999, Roberts Pharmaceutical purchased all rights of Agrylin from them, and later Shire Plc acquired Roberts Pharmaceutical. Hence, now Shire Plc holds the rights for agrylin. The drug is approved under the name xagrid in Europe, and as agrylin in the US and Japan.
Thromboreductin: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals
Thromboreductin is an innovative treatment option for patients afflicted by Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), a rare but severe bone marrow disease. The active ingredient in thromboreductin, which helps in lowering the blood platelet count and reduces the risk of complications, is anagrelide. This drug is not associated with a possible risk of leukemogenesis, as is currently the case with cytostatic agents. Treatment with this drug, if successful, could help patients have an almost normal life expectancy.
Emerging Drugs
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101): PharmaEssentia
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) is a novel, long-acting, mono-pegylated proline interferon with improved pharmacokinetic properties offering improved tolerability and convenience. It is discovered and manufactured by PharmaEssentia in a Taichung plant, which was cGMP certified by EMA in January 2018. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is designed to be the purer interferon-alpha designed; other interferon alphas on the market currently include PEG-Intron (Merck) and Pegasys (Roche).
Jakavi (ruxolitinib): Novartis
Jakavi (ruxolitinib) is an oral JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor with clinical benefit in patients with other MPNs, myelofibrosis (MF), ET, and PV. It is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with PV who are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea and for the treatment of disease-related splenomegaly or symptoms in adult patients with primary MF (also known as chronic idiopathic MF), post-PV MF or post-ET MF. The exact indication for Jakavi varies by country. Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development and commercialization outside the United States. Jakavi is marketed in the United States by Incyte Corporation as Jakafi for patients with PV who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea.
Bomedemstat (IMG-7289): Imago BioSciences
Bomedemstat (IMG-7289) is a small molecule discovered by Imago BioSciences that inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A), an enzyme essential for the production and normal function of megakaryocytes and self-renewal of malignant hematopoietic stem or progenitor cells. Megakaryocytes are the primary producer of platelets and cytokines that drive essential thrombocythemia pathogenesis. Currently, bomedemstat is being tested in clinical studies as a potentially disease-modifying monotherapy for MF, ET, and related indications.
Market Outlook
ET is associated with an increased risk of thrombohemorrhagic complications and transformation to myelofibrosis (MF) or acute leukemia (AL). Cytoreductive therapy (CRT) is used to reduce thrombosis and hemorrhage in high-risk ET. The CRT treatment includes the use of CRT, anagrelide, hydroxycarbamide, busulfan, interferon- (IFN), pegylated interferon, pipobroman and sodium phosphate (P32).
Low-risk patients are recommended aspirin if there are no significant contraindications for the same. There should be a careful consideration of the possibility of acquiring von Willebrand disease when platelets are more than 1,000 109/L because, in the setting of abnormal von Willebrand laboratory parameters, aspirin should not be used. Aspirin is also the indicated treatment for a patient with microvascular thrombosis such as erythromelalgia. Also, antiplatelet and cytoreductive therapy is adopted for a high-risk patient.
Pregnant patients with ET are recommended to use low molecular weight heparin during pregnancy for 6 weeks after delivery in addition to cytoreduction with pegylated interferon. Also, in pregnant females who have extremely high platelets, the action of interferon is slow to bring down the platelets; plateletpheresis was reported to be an option to reduce the number of platelets.
Apart from this, the other treatment recommendations in young women wishing to become pregnant or are pregnant include once-daily aspirin for very low-risk or low-risk disease and pegylated IFN- for high-risk disease. Both aspirin and IFN- therapy are safe for use during pregnancy and might be associated with lower miscarriage rates in women with ET.
Key Findings
- The market size of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in the 7MM was found to be USD 616.05 million in 2017.
- Among the 7MM countries, the United States had the highest market size of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in 2017, which accounts for approximately 74.03% of the total market.
Drugs Uptake
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.
This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.
Pipeline & Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) emerging therapies.
Reimbursement Scenario
Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.
Competitive Intelligence Analysis
The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) epidemiology and treatment.
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.
- A detailed review of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market.
Report Highlights
- In the coming years, Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.
- Major players are involved in developing therapies for Essential Thrombocythemia (ET). Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market.
- Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.
Companies Mentioned
- Shire
- AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals
- PharmaEssentia
- Novartis
- Imago BioSciences
