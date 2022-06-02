DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Examination Gloves Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global examination gloves market generated $12.19 billion in 2021. The market revenue is expected to increase to $22.10 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026.
The increase in healthcare facilities and spending and the surge in COVID-19 variant infections play a role in this rise.
The synthetic examination gloves segment will witness a 13.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2026, reaching $16.55 billion by 2026, driven by increased concern and awareness about latex allergies. In synthetic gloves, nitrile examination gloves will grow at a 14.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026, reaching $14.97 billion.
Latex examination gloves generated $3.34 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow to $5.55 billion by 2026. In sub-segments, the powder-free latex examination gloves are expected to witness a growth of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026, reaching $4.81 billion by 2026.
The Rest of World is expected to witness a 13.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 and reach $9.51 billion by 2026, driven by increased healthcare spending and the COVID-19 infection surge.
The examination gloves market is highly competitive and largely dominated by global companies, such as Ansell, Cardinal Health, Kimberly Clark Professional, Mercator Medical S.A., Medline Industries Ltd., and Semperit AG Holding.
Increased adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products will drive the global examination gloves market. OEMs and brand manufacturers will develop products to meet evolving industry demands and remain competitive.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Examination Gloves
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Healthcare Spending per Capita
- Medical Doctors and Nurses
- Regulatory Guidelines
- Global Production Capacity and Supply of Examination Gloves
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Advantages/Disadvantages of Latex Examination Gloves
- Advantages/Disadvantages of Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Growth Rates
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue by Product and Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Analysis
- Top Competitor Brands, Ansell
- Top Competitor Brands, Mercator Medical S.A.
- Top Competitor Brands, Cardinal Health
- Top Competitor Brands, Medline Industries Ltd.
- Top Competitor Brands, Kimberly Clark Professional
- Top Competitor Brands, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
- Top Competitor Brands, Semperit AG Holding
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Latex Examination Gloves
- Key Growth Metrics, Latex Examination Gloves
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Latex Examination Gloves
- Revenue Growth Rate, Latex Examination Gloves
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Latex Examination Gloves
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Latex Examination Gloves
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Latex Examination Gloves
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Latex Examination Gloves
- Percent Revenue by Product and Region, Latex Examination Gloves
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Latex Examination Gloves
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Latex Examination Gloves
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment, Latex Examination Gloves
- Competitive Environment Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Key Growth Metrics, Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Revenue Growth Rate, Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Percent Revenue by Product and Region, Synthetic Examination Gloves
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Biodegradable and Eco-friendly Gloves for a Sustainable Future
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Focus on Organic and Inorganic Growth to Remain Viable
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Product Development for Future Sustenance
6. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Ansell
- Cardinal Health
- Kimberly Clark Professional
- McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
- Medline Industries Ltd.
- Mercator Medical S.A.
- Semperit AG Holding
