DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Excipients in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the pharmaceutical excipient market covers an overview of excipients, the classification of excipients, and their significance in the pharmaceutical industry. A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics, market structure analysis incorporating Porter's Five Force Framework analysis, and supply chain and distribution is discussed in detail. Excluded from the scope of this report is the use of excipients in cosmetics, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Emerging pharmaceutical excipients such as co-processed and multifunctional excipients and their impact on the future of the pharmaceutical excipients market are also analyzed.
Based on the type of material, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into organic excipients, inorganic excipients and USP water. Based on route of administration, the pharmaceutical excipient market is segmented by oral, injectable/parenteral, topical, and advanced delivery systems. By dosage forms, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented as solid dosage forms, liquid dosage forms, semisolid dosage forms, and others (e.g., aerosol and powder). By end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, and others (e.g., academics and pharmacies). This report includes market size estimates for 2020 as the base year, 2021, and forecast estimates for 2026.
Geographically, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Key countries with a high concentration of pharma manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations, including the U.S., Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France and Spain), China, India, and Brazil are discussed. A detailed competitive analysis of key leading pharmaceutical excipient suppliers is provided, detailing business operations and segment focus.
Report Includes:
- 92 data tables 44 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for pharmaceutical excipients within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for pharmaceutical excipients, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, dosage forms, route of administration, end-users and geographical regions for key market segments and sub-segments
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for pharmaceutical excipients along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of emerging pharmaceutical excipients within the pharmaceutical industry
- Key merger and acquisition deals, collaborations and partnerships, licensing and manufacturing agreements, and other investment strategies within this market
- Information pertaining to the supplier landscape for pharmaceutical excipients; notable industry developments and evaluation of the company share analysis
- Patent review and analysis of patents granted for pharmaceutical excipients market
- Company profiles of major players including Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., BASF AG, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Meggle Pharma, Merck & Co., and Roquette
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights in the Global Market for Pharmaceutical Excipients
Chapter 3 Market Definition, Sources and Interactions
- Excipient in Pharmaceuticals- Definition
- Sources of Excipients
- Natural Excipients
- Synthetic Excipients
- Excipient Selection
- Excipient Interaction
- Drug-Excipient Interaction
- Excipient-Excipient Interaction
- Package-Excipient Interaction
- Standardization and Regulation of Excipient Manufacturing
Chapter 4 Pharmaceutical Excipients - Market Overview
- Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Size and Forecast
- Market Dynamics in the Excipient Industry
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends and Opportunities
- Value Chain
- Raw Material Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 5 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Material
- Introduction and Global Markets
- Organic Excipients-Types & Market Analysis
- Carbohydrates
- Petrochemical-based Excipients
- Oleochemicals
- Protein
- Other Organic Excipients
- Inorganic Excipients
- Calcium Salts
- Halites
- Metal Oxides
- Silicates
- Other Inorganic Excipients
- USP Water
Chapter 6 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Dosage Forms
- Dosage Forms
- Solid Forms
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Liquid Dosage Forms
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Semisolid Dosage Forms
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Other Dosage Forms
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Route of Administration
- Introduction and Global Market
- Injectables
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Oral
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Topical
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Advanced Drug Delivery Methods and Other Routes of Administration
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Excipients for Pharmaceuticals Market by End Users
- Introduction and Global Market
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Contract Formulators
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Research Institutes
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Other End Users
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction and Regional Market
- North America
- Overview
- Market Size by Country
- Europe
- Overview
- Market Size by Country
- Asia-Pacific
- Overview
- Market Size by Country
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Overview
- Market Size by Country
Chapter 10 Supplier Landscape and Key Industry Developments
- Supplier Landscape
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitute Products
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Intensity of Rivalry/Competition
Chapter 11 Patent Review for Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- Avantor
- Basf Ag
- Cargill Inc.
- Croda International
- Cyclo Therapeutics Inc./Ctd Holdings Inc.
- Dupont De Nemours Inc. (Dupont)
- Gattefosse
- Lubrizol Corp. (The)
- Meggle Pharma Gmbh
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Omya Ag
- Roquette Freres
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21r1c1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-excipients-in-pharmaceuticals-market-2020-to-2026---featuring-ashland-global-holdings-basf-and-meggle-pharma-among-others-301283236.html
SOURCE Research and Markets