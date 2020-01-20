DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Exome Sequencing is a widely used NGS technique that sequences all the exons in a genome. Rather than sequencing the entire human genome, only pieces of an individual's DNA that provide instructions for making proteins are sequenced. These pieces, called exons, are thought to make up roughly 2 percent of a person's genome. Because most known mutations that cause disease occur in exons, whole-exome sequencing is thought to be an efficient method to identify possible disease-causing mutations.
The increasing popularity of next-generation systems has fueled systems and sequencers, but the cost of sequencing - despite price declines - has led to demands for more efficient methods.
The Exome Sequencing Market report provides the following data:
- Exome Sequencing Market, 2019-2024
- Exome Sequencing Market by Region, 2019 (%; US, Europe, ROW)
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
- Demand for Effectiveness
- Selected Products on the Market
- Challenges, Possible Disruption in the Market
- WGS/WES Comparison
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Exome Sequencing Recent Developments
2: Exome Sequencing Market
- Products on the Market
- Application Forecast of Exome Sequencing: End Users
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Regional Market
3: Company Profiles
- 10X Genomics
- Agilent Technologies
- BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)
- Illumina
- Oxford Nanopore
- Qiagen N.V.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
