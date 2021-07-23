DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market (2020-2025) by Components, Modality, Application, Patient Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is estimated to be USD 295.3 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 467.2 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors such as the rising number of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and/or cardiac failure followed by increasing dependence on a life support machine in event of an organ failure has created a demand for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines (ECMO) thereby driving the market growth. Also, the growing requirement of ECMO machines during pre and post surgeries in hospitals is further facilitating the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost and complexities such as bleeding, infections, etc are likely to restrain the market growth. Device failure and lack of skilled professionals are some key challenges to the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is segmented further based on Components, Modality, Application, Patient Type, End-User, and Geography.
By Components, the market is classified as Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula, and Accessories. Amongst all, the oxygenators segment is expected to hold a major share.
By Modality, the market is classified as veno-arterial, veno-venous, and arterio-venous. Amongst all, the veno-arterial segment is expected to hold a major share.
By Application, the market is classified as respiratory, cardiac, and ECPR. Amongst all, the respiratory segment is expected to hold the major share.
By Patient Type, the market is classified as neonates, pediatric, and adult. Amongst all, the adult segment accounted for the largest share.
By End User, the market is classified as hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory centers, and others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. Liva Nova PLC has stated that its cardiopulmonary products are now being permitted in the U.S. for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) therapy by the USFDA for greater than six hours - 22nd April 2020
2. Terumo Cardiovascular (a subsidiary of Terumo Corp.) and CytoSorbents Corporation, have formed a collaboration to exclusively sell CytoSorb therapy along with Terumo ECMO machines in ten COVID-19 hotspot states in the U.S. - 24th August 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Alung Technologies, Braile Biomedical, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Elsius Biomedical Inc., Eurosets Srl, Getinge Group, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Origen Biomedical, Spectrum Medical, Terumo Corporation etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Rising number of acute respiratory and/or cardiac failure
4.2.1.2 Higher need of a life support machine due to the poor functioning of body organs
4.2.1.3 Growing requirement during critical pre and post surgeries in hospitals
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High Cost
4.2.2.2 Complex and high-risk therapy
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Miniaturization of ECMO machines
4.2.3.2 Technological advancement in ECMO machines
4.2.3.3 Reduced mortality rate
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Device failure
4.2.4.2 Lack skilled professionals
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Modality
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Veno-venous ECMO
6.3 Veno-arterial ECMO
6.4 Arterio-venous ECMO
7 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Components
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pumps
7.2.1 Roller Pumps
7.2.2 Centrifugal Pumps
7.3 Oxygenator
7.4 Controllers
7.5 Cannula
7.6 Accessories
8 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Respiratory Applications
8.3 Cardiac Applications
8.4 Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
9 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Patient Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Neonates
9.3 Pediatric
9.4 Adult
10 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Home Care Settings
10.4 Ambulatory Centers
10.5 Others
11 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Funding
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Abbott Laboratories
13.2 ALung Technologies
13.3 Braile Biomedical
13.4 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
13.5 Elsius Biomedical Inc.
13.6 Eurosets Srl
13.7 Getinge Group
13.8 LivaNova PLC
13.9 Medtronic Inc.
13.10 MicroPort Scientific Corporation
13.11 Nipro Corporation
13.12 Origen Biomedical
13.13 Spectrum Medical
13.14 Terumo Corporation
13.15 XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG)
13.16 Hemovent GmbH
13.17 Fresenius Medical Care AG
13.18 Siemens AG
13.19 Agilent Technologies
13.20 Medos Medizintechnik AG
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/148x1h
