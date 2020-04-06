SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that a global eye care leader goes live with the digital validation process driven by ValGenesis's 100% paperless validation lifecycle management system (VLMS).
With a global presence, the company has a long history of industry firsts – an outcome of huge investments in Research and Development to meet customer needs and patient demands.
Manual paper-based validation activities were proving time consuming and costly, and this global player had sought to implement a paperless validation platform with efficient change management and risk management processes, to achieve better control over these processes and enable standardization in the validation process across global sites. ValGenesis had implemented its gold standard approach for system configuration within aggressive timeframes and validated one of the company's most critical business systems within twelve weeks, providing them the ability to quickly realize efficiencies with their validation process through 100% digitization, real-time collaboration, and remote management of validation activities through our validated cloud. .
"The ValGenesis VLMS is a truly unique solution, empowering organizations to simplify their validation concerns. It also integrates easily with any business system. With the ValGenesis VLMS, they now experience better standardization and consistent interpretation across their policies, procedures and templates leading to significant gains, better monitoring, and more adequate utilization of their global systems. We are excited to serve this client's needs today and look forward to supporting their broadening use of our ValGenesis system across their enterprise as a global validation system," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.
About ValGenesis
ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.
For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com
Further information:
