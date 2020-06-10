CLEVELAND, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Historically, face shields have generally been used in a small percentage of medical procedures that pose an above average risk of exposure to bodily fluids. However, in 2020 global demand for face shields boomed and is expected to post a 312% growth rate. According to analysts at The Freedonia Group, face shields are being seen as a solution to the current shortage of face masks.
Face shields offer a number benefits, both in terms of hygiene and supply. They:
- allow face masks to be used longer
- provide coverage of the wearer's entire face
- are easy to produce
- have not faced the same raw material shortages that masks have
Freedonia analysts expect demand growth for face shields to return to more sustainable levels of 7.6% annually through 2024.
Learn more about the historical and forecasted trends for disposable and reusable face shields in the new report Global Medical Face Shields: COVID-19 Impact Analysis Brief. The report also provides perspective with analysis of coronavirus trends, global economic outlook, patient activity, and regional face shield demand trends.
