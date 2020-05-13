DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastrointestinal Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gastrointestinal stents market reached a value of US$ 386.3 million in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 483.2 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025.
The rising prevalence of colorectal cancer across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increasing geriatric population suffering from gastrointestinal diseases, such as bowel ailments, diverticulosis and gastrointestinal malignancies, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the growing preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures, along with the rising health consciousness among the masses, is creating a significant impact on the market.
In comparison to the traditional open surgery procedures, gastrointestinal stenting involves low risk of infections, minimal loss of blood and quick recuperation period. Moreover, various technological advancements, including the development of bio-absorbable and nitinol material-based stents offering a high degree of flexibility and kink-resistance, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Other factors, including significant growth in the healthcare infrastructure, the implementation of favourable government policies and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ELLA-CS, S.R.O., Hobbs Medical Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corporation, Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global gastrointestinal stents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global gastrointestinal stents market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Biliary Stents
6.2 Duodenal Stents
6.3 Colonic Stents
6.4 Pancreatic Stents
6.5 Esophageal Stents
7 Market Breakup by Technology Type
7.1 Anti-Migratory Stents
7.2 Drug-Eluting Stents
7.3 Radioactive Stents
7.4 Anti-Reflux Stents
7.5 Shape-Modified Stents
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Plastic Stents
8.2 Self-Expanding Metal Stents
8.3 Covered Self-Expandable Metallic Stents
8.4 Biodegradable or Drug Eluting Stents
9 Market Breakup by End-user
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Specialty Clinics
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Conmed Corporation
- Cook Group Incorporated
- ELLA-CS, S.R.O.
- Hobbs Medical Inc.
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.
