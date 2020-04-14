DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Expression Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gene expression analysis market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.
The increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapeutics, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. GEA has proven to be a powerful tool in molecular biology studies, which are used to understand the functioning of genes, diagnose ailments and facilitate drug development.
Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders is providing a significant boost to the market growth. Additionally, the development of personalized medicines to cure these ailments has enabled the modifications of diagnostic and treatment methods according to the individual patient requirement.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the advent of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), along with the development of genomic databases, higher success rates of GEA and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) in gene therapy, are further projected to drive the market growth.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global gene expression analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the products & services?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global gene expression analysis market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Products & Services
6.1 Consumables
6.2 Instruments
6.3 Services
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
7.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
7.3 DNA Microarray
7.4 Sanger Sequencing
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Capacity
8.1 Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis
8.2 High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies
9.2 Academic Institutes and Research Centers
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Service
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Agilent Technologies
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 BGI
15.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
15.3.4 Eurofins Scientific
15.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
15.3.6 GE Healthcare
15.3.7 Illumina Inc.
15.3.8 Oxford Gene Technology
15.3.9 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
15.3.10 Perkinelmer Inc.
15.3.11 Qiagen N.V.
15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
