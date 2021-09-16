DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 590 genetic disorders deal records from this report "Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the full collection of Genetic Disorders disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Genetic Disorders partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Genetic Disorders partnering agreement structure
- Genetic Disorders partnering contract documents
- Top Genetic Disorders deals by value
- Most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genetic Disorders disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genetic Disorders deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Genetic Disorders deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Genetic Disorders dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Genetic Disorders deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Genetic Disorders deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Genetic Disorders partnering deals by specific Genetic Disorders target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Genetic Disorders therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Genetic Disorders partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Genetic Disorders partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genetic Disorders technologies and products.
Report Scope
Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Genetic Disorders trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:
- Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Genetic Disorders deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 590 Genetic Disorders deal records
- The leading Genetic Disorders deals by value since 2014
- Most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers since 2014
The report includes deals for the following indications: Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Down syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Hereditary angioedema, Huntington's disease, Rare genetic disorders, Neurofibromatosis, Sickle cell disease, plus other genetic indications.
In Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 590 genetic disorders deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genetic Disorders partnering over the years
2.3. Genetic Disorders partnering by deal type
2.4. Genetic Disorders partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genetic Disorders partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genetic Disorders partnering by technology type
2.7. Genetic Disorders partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genetic Disorders partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genetic Disorders partnering
3.3. Genetic Disorders partnering headline values
3.4. Genetic Disorders deal upfront payments
3.5. Genetic Disorders deal milestone payments
3.6. Genetic Disorders royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Genetic Disorders deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Genetic Disorders partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genetic Disorders
4.4. Top Genetic Disorders deals by value
Chapter 5 - Genetic Disorders contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genetic Disorders partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Genetic Disorders dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Genetic Disorders therapeutic target
Appendices
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnwbv3
