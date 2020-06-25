DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genomics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Genomics market is expected to reach $33.46 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2018 to 2026.
A genome is the heritable material of an organism. It contains both the genes and the noncoding DNA, as well as mitochondrial DNA and chloroplast DNA. This genomes is called genomics. The genomics market in advance traction due to its applications in a variety of fields of study such as intragenomic occurrence including epistasis, pleiotropy, heterosis, and extra interactions among loci and alleles within the genome.
Factors such as increasing technological advancements areas of genomics, entrance of innovative players and start-ups in the genomics market and diminishing sequencing costs are driving the market growth. Though, huge price of genomic equipment is restraining the market. Advance use of genomics in specialized medicine is the opportunity for the Genomics market.
Based on end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to escalating number of research studies. These are primarily aimed at the growth of efficacious drugs with fewer side effects and improving drug discovery process. This is also qualified to growing penetration of genomics across diseases associated with immune system, central nervous system, and cardiovascular system.
The key vendors mentioned are Agilent Technologies, BGI , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ge Healthcare, Illumina, Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies , Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Genomics Market, By Product & Service
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Consumables & Reagents
5.3 Systems and Software & Instruments
5.4 Services
6 Global Genomics Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Epigenomics
6.3 Functional
6.4 Biomarker Discovery
6.5 Pathway Analysis
6.6 Chromatography
6.7 X-ray crystallography
6.8 Electrophoresis
6.9 Sequencing
6.10 Polymerase Chain Reaction
6.11 Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
6.12 Branched DNA Analysis
6.13 Single-cell Genomics Analysis
6.14 Flow Cytometry
6.15 Mass Spectrometers
6.16 Thermal Cyclers
6.17 Genotyping
6.18 Gene Expression
6.19 Gene Editing
6.20 Sanger Sequencing
6.21 Next-generation Sequencing
7 Global Genomics Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Agriculture and Animal Research
7.3 Biofuel Research
7.4 Cytogenomics
7.5 Diagnostics
7.6 Drug discovery and Development
7.7 Epigenetics
7.8 Forensics
7.9 Gene Expression and Transcriptome Analysis
7.10 Gene mapping
7.11 Genotyping
7.12 Marine Research
7.13 Precision Medicine
7.14 Proteomics
7.15 Social science
7.16 Synthetic Biology and Bioengineering
7.17 Vaccine synthesis
7.18 Coal Mines
8 Global Genomics Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Agri-genomics Organizations
8.3 Anthropology
8.4 Clinical Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes
8.5 Diagnostics
8.6 Direct-to-consumer Genetic Companies
8.7 Hospitals & Clinics
8.8 Medicine
8.9 Non-profit Organizations (NPOs)
8.10 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9 Global Genomics Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Agilent Technologies
11.2 BGI
11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories
11.4 Danaher Corporation
11.5 Eppendorf
11.6 Eurofins Scientific
11.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
11.8 Ge Healthcare
11.9 Illumina, Inc.
11.10 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
11.11 Qiagen
11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2njcfd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716