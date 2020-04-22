DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glaucoma Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Pharmaceutical and Healthcare pipeline guide, Glaucoma Pipeline Review, H1 2020 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Glaucoma (Ophthalmology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Glaucoma (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Glaucoma and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 13, 20, 11, 3, 66, 18 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 13 and 3 molecules, respectively.
Glaucoma (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Report Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Glaucoma (Ophthalmology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Glaucoma (Ophthalmology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Glaucoma (Ophthalmology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Glaucoma (Ophthalmology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Glaucoma (Ophthalmology).
Reasons to Buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Glaucoma (Ophthalmology).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Glaucoma (Ophthalmology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Glaucoma - Overview
- Glaucoma - Therapeutics Development
- Glaucoma - Therapeutics Assessment
- Glaucoma - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Glaucoma - Drug Profiles
- Glaucoma - Dormant Projects
- Glaucoma - Discontinued Products
- Glaucoma - Product Development Milestones
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1l9qxs
