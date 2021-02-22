DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$4.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hand sanitizer market to decline during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Hand sanitizer, also known as hand antiseptic, is a foam, gel or liquid-based sanitizing agent that is applied on hands for removing various disease-causing pathogens. It is applied for preventing diseases caused by the transmission of germs and infections through hands.
Ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol or a mixture of both is the most commonly used active ingredient in hand sanitizers. Alcohol acts as an antimicrobial that is effective against bacteria and various viruses. Hand sanitizers also contain humectants that retain the moisture in hands and do not remove natural oils from the skin despite repetitive use. They are widely considered as a more efficient and gentler option for the skin as compared to the commonly used soap bars.
Growing awareness about hand hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market. Owing to increasing inclination toward health and wellness, consumers are now adopting precautionary measures to prevent contracting any disease. Hand sanitizers are crucial in preventing the transmission of infections, owing to which they are gaining preference among the expanding health-conscious consumer base.
Furthermore, hand sanitizer dispensers are increasingly being installed in schools to combat health issues such as diarrhea, cough, cold and other related infections among students.
Additionally, the introduction of fragrant and perfumed hand sanitizers that give a pleasant scent to hands while maintaining hygiene, coupled with the launch of environment-friendly and natural product variants, is also propelling the product's demand.
Moreover, the market is also being driven by various innovations in formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers that increase the product's aesthetic value, thus escalating the probability of its sales.
