Companies Mentioned
- Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation)
- AIA Group Limited
- Allianz SE
- Aviva Plc
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Cigna Corporation
- International Medical Group Inc. (Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)
- Prudential Plc
- United Health Group Inc.
- Zurich Insurance Group
The global health insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2021-2027.
This report on global health insurance market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global health insurance market by segmenting the market based on service provider, type, plan type, demographics, network type, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the health insurance market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Rise in Health Expenses
- Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Mandatory Provision of Health Insurance for Private and Public Sector Employees
- High Medical Costs
Market Challenges
- Lack of Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Health Insurance
- Strict Regulations and Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2020
Historical Period: 2016-2019
Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Service Provider
- Private Providers
- Public Providers
Market by Type
- Life-Time Coverage
- Term Insurance
Market by Plan Type
- Medical Insurance
- Critical Illness Insurance
- Family Floater Health Insurance
- Others
Market by Demographics
- Minor
- Adults
- Senior Citizen
Market by Network Type
- Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)
- Point of Service (POS)
- Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)
- Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
