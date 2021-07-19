DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Chatbots Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The healthcare chatbots market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the period 2020-2026.
The healthcare industry is adopting chatbots to automate repetitive tasks and save costs and resources. The chatbot designing and the development processes based on the best practice will help the healthcare industry achieve the targeted goals and offer the full potential services. Several industries are exploring the bigger advantages that chatbots can provide to their businesses. In this context, AI-driven bots are widely popularized in different sectors. The high acceptance of Artificial intelligence-based bots that transform the customer experience by delivering more personalized services boosts the market growth.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare chatbots market during the forecast period:
- High Demand for Mobile Health Applications
- Favorable initiatives to boost the Acceptance of Chatbots for Healthcare Services
- Increasing Need for Virtual Assistance in Healthcare Industry
- Rising Demand For AI-Based Chatbots to Deliver Superior Customer Experience
Market Segmentation
The global healthcare chatbots market research report includes a detailed segmentation by end-users, mode of delivery, component, application, geography. Healthcare providers are the dominant users. Hospitals are the major revenue contributors among all healthcare providers. It is estimated that a nearly 50% reduction in the cost of treatment and 30-40% improvement in outcomes can be achieved through the AI-driven bots in the hospitals, according to Frost & Sullivan.
The growing trend of adopting cloud-based software is gaining high traction in the global healthcare chatbots market. Cloud-based technologies play a significant role in positioning healthcare in the digital landscape and are increasing the adoption of healthcare bots. The adoption rate of cloud-based technology is high compared to on-premise. Cloud-based solutions simplify the healthcare chatbot's development process and offer integration with multiple channels with flexibility in services and data storage capabilities.
The software services segment will dominate the global healthcare chatbots market by component. APAC, Europe, and North America are the top contributor in the software services market. The AI software-based bots have the potential not only to understand the patients' intent, no matter how the questions are phrased but also to have far more potential to deliver accurate answers.
Mediktor is the world's most advanced and accurate symptom checker for pre-diagnosis and decision-making support. It is an AI-based solution that users can easily interact with the chatbots describing their symptoms in the natural language. The chatbots in healthcare are developed with huge capabilities to offer services to the patients in appointment scheduling. Patients can also get medical guidance at the same time.
Competitive Landscape
The global market is gaining attention with the widely popularized regional and global players offering chatbot services in the healthcare industry. Several countries across the globe are increasing and focusing on the adoption of healthcare chatbots, which is expected to give a significant rise to the entry of new players. The market is highly competitive as the existing players offer similar solutions at substantially low prices without any service differentiation to end-users. Ada Health, Babylon, Baidu, Buoy Health, GYANT, HealthTap, Infermedica, PACT Care, Sensely, and Your.MD. are the key players in the healthcare chatbots market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the healthcare chatbot market?
2. What is the growth rate of the healthcare chatbot market?
3. Who are the major players in the chatbots healthcare industry?
4. Which region is likely to lead the global Healthcare Chatbots Market?
5. What are the advancements in the healthcare chatbot industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Demand for Ai-Based Chatbots to Deliver Superior Customer Experience
8.2 Advancements in Chatbots Through NLP
8.3 Increased Acceptance/Awareness of Chatbots Due to Covid-19
8.4 Emergence of Social Media Oriented Chatbots
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 High Demand for Mobile Health Apps
9.2 Growing Internet Connectivity & Smartphone Penetration
9.3 Favorable Initiatives to Boost Chatbots in Healthcare Services
9.4 Rising Need for Virtual Assistance in Healthcare
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy
10.2 Lack of Awareness & Skilled Healthcare Professionals
10.3 High Deployment Costs of Chatbots
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 End-Users
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Healthcare Providers
12.4 Patients
12.5 Payers
12.6 Others
13 Mode of Delivery
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Cloud-Based
13.4 On-Premise
14 Component
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Software
14.4 Services
15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance
15.4 Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
18 Europe
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
19 APAC
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
21 Middle East & Africa
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Key Countries
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Ada Health
23.2 Buoy Health
23.3 Babylon
23.4 Baidu
23.5 GYANT
23.6 HealthTap
23.7 Infermedica
23.8 Pact Care
23.9 Sensely
23.10 YOUR.MD
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Ariana Digital Health
24.2 Creative Virtual
24.3 HealthJoy
24.4 Inbenta Technologies
24.5 Khealth
24.6 Makerobos Innovation Labs
24.7 Mediktor
24.8 Next IT
24.9 Napier Healthcare
24.10 Nuance
24.11 Synthetix
24.12 Virtual Spirits
24.13 Woebot
24.14 Wysa
24.15 X2AI
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzk8w4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-chatbots-market-2021-to-2026---advancements-in-chatbots-through-nlp-presents-opportunities-301336315.html
SOURCE Research and Markets