DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizers Market Report
The global healthcare disinfectant and sanitizer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period 2021-2026.
The global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market has turned highly dynamic with the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. With the increasing focus on COVID-19 testing, there has been a high demand for disinfectants and sanitizers from laboratories and hospitals worldwide. The market landscape of hygiene solutions has drastically changed since the outbreak of the pandemic. In 2020, the average market demand across the globe has witnessed a phenomenal growth of over 500%.
Therefore, the phenomenal demand for disinfectants and sanitizers, along with preventive recommendations by medical bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the YOY analysis suggests that the spike is not likely to last long, provided the outbreak of coronavirus is controlled in the coming months. Therefore, the growing awareness of hand hygiene and the growing demand from government and healthcare organizations to maintain effective hygiene & safety are expected to influence market growth.
The Europe healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market is expected to reach close to $6 billion by the end of the forecast period. Healthcare systems are highly regulated, and the region follows considerable guidelines to maintain safety and standards for disinfecting & sanitizing products. Hand disinfectants, including gels, soaps, and wipes, are considered biocides in Europe. Favorable initiatives by both private and government bodies are fueling the market growth. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission is working with industry participants and member countries to maximize the availability of antiseptics and sanitizers.
Global Healthcare Disinfectant And Sanitizers Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, form, composition, geography. Closely related to sanitizers and hand rubs, disinfectants are primarily used to kill microorganisms from hands while performing surgeries. As the knowledge of hygiene and safety measures is expected to increase in the coming years on account of the breakout of COVID, the worldwide disinfectant demand is likely to expand considerably. The number of antiseptic decontaminating healthcare environments and reusable, non-invasive care equipment (NICE) has increased notably in recent years, which is influencing the market growth.
In 2020, the liquid segment accounted for the maximum market share of the global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers industry as the majority of commercial medical-grade disinfectants are in the liquid form. Also, decontamination and fumigation in healthcare settings are usually accomplished by the use of liquid disinfectants. Currently, disinfectants, which contain peracetic acid and hydrogen peroxide, have proven as an effective option among healthcare settings, thereby gaining widespread application.
The alcohol-based segment accounted for over 89% of the global healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market share in 2020, and it is likely to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. As alcohol-based sanitizers are proven highly effective in destroying a range of pathogens without the need for water, plumbing, and drying facilities, the demand is significantly high. Thus, alcohol-based sanitizers are considered highly effective for repeated use in healthcare settings.
The COVID-19 pandemic has a positive effect on the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market share. Due to high survival chances of the coronavirus in the medical care environment, hospital premises, which include ICUs, operation theaters, and medical devices, need to be disinfected to prevent contamination. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased hospital admissions significantly, which has driven the high usage of disinfectants and sanitizers. Moreover, the rise in the aging population and the increasing pool of patient population with chronic disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the hospital segment.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market is highly competitive with the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering a wide range of conventional and latest-generation products. The 3M company, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Ecolab, The Clorox Company, STERIS, and GOJO Industries are the key vendors in the market.
These vendors have effective product compositions, innovative marketing strategies, and advanced product technology, with significant market reach. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies, which are likely to expand presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
- The 3M Company
- Kimberly-Clark
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Ecolab
- The Clorox Company
- STERIS
- Gojo Industries
