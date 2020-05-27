NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market, By Service Type (BPO, ITO, KPO), By Application (Claims Management Service, Provider Management Service, Member Management Service, HR Services, Analytics & Fraud Management Service, Billing & Accounts Management Service, Others), By End User (Public v/s Private), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025
Global healthcare payer solutions market is forecast to grow from an estimated $ 39 billion in 2020 to $ 50 billion by 2025.The global healthcare payer solutions market is driven by the increasing cases of frauds in the healthcare industry and rising awareness towards health insurance across the globe.
Additionally, healthcare payer solutions help in managing costs and provide better outcomes by collaborating with the providers, thereby positively impacting the market. Furthermore, associated benefits such as better care coordination, network management, risk analysis, affordability, among others are anticipated to spur the growth of market during forecast period.
The global healthcare payer solutions market is segmented based on service type, application, end user, and region.Based on service type, the market can be categorized into BPO, ITO and KPO.
Among these, the BPO segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing number of people enrolling different insurance plans and increasing pressure to bend the healthcare cost curve.
Additionally, growing implementation of ICD-10 codes is further anticipated to drive the growth of the segment, globally.
Regionally, the global healthcare payer solutions market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to register significant growth in the overall healthcare payer solutions market during forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations and presence of skilled workforce to provide high end process services such as software and application development and maintenance in the region.
Major players operating in the global healthcare payer solutions market include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture plc, Concentrix Corporation, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Genpact Limited, Hewlett-Packard, Hexaware Technologies Limited, FirstSource Solutions Limited, HCL Technologies Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.
Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.
Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, vendors and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global healthcare payer solutions market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.
Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.
• Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market, By Service Type:
o BPO
o ITO
o KPO
• Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market, By Application:
o Claims Management Service
o Provider Management Service
o Member Management Service
o HR Services
o Analytics & Fraud Management Service
o Billing & Accounts Management Service
o Others
• Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market, By End User:
o Public
o Private
• Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Italy
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Qatar
o South America
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
