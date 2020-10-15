DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Hepatitis B" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Hepatitis B market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
- It is estimated that in 2019, there were approximately 297.0 million prevalent cases of hepatitis B worldwide, with only 9.9% (29.4 million) of those cases estimated to be diagnosed.
- In the same year, there were an estimated 4.9 million prevalent cases that were treated with an antiviral. Marketed drugs for hepatitis B focus on targets such as DNA polymerase, reverse transcriptase, cell membrane, T lymphocytes, interferon receptor, interferon-alpha, and the immune system. The majority of these drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intramuscular, subcutaneous, intravenous, intradermal, and topical formulations.
- The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for hepatitis B are in Phase II. Therapies in development for hepatitis B focus on a wide variety of targets. The largest number of pipeline drugs in development are administered orally, with the remainder being intravenous, intramuscular, and subcutaneous formulations.
- High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the hepatitis B space comprise an expected patent expiration for INTRON A, and topline Phase II trial results for EYP001, VBI-2601, and ALN-HBV02.
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antiviral asset is 14.3%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 71.3%. Drugs, on average, take 8.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.1 years in the overall infectious disease space.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for hepatitis B have been in the late phases of development, with 51% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 49% in Phase I-II.
- China leads in terms of the number of hepatitis B clinical trials globally, while Germany leads the major European markets. Clinical trial activity in the hepatitis B space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for hepatitis B, with 319 trials.
- GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with by far the highest overall number of clinical trials for hepatitis B, followed by Gilead.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview
Key Takeaways
Disease Background
Treatment
- Nucleos(t)ide analogs
- Interferons
Epidemiology
Marketed Drugs
Pipeline Drugs
Recent Events and Analyst Opinion
- AB-729 for Hepatitis B (May 18, 2020)
- Inarigivir for Hepatitis B (January 29, 2020)
- Inarigivir for Hepatitis B (December 26, 2019)
- ABI-H0731 for Hepatitis B (November 11, 2019)
- IONIS-HBVRx for Hepatitis B (November 11, 2019)
- GSK3389404 for Hepatitis B (November 8, 2019)
- JNJ-3989 for Hepatitis B (November 8, 2019)
- JNJ-6379 for Hepatitis B (November 8, 2019)
- HLX10 for Hepatitis B (September 12, 2019)
- ABI-H0731 for Hepatitis B (April 13, 2019)
- Vemlidy for Hepatitis B (April 11, 2019)
Key Upcoming Events
Probability of Success
Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals
- Aligos Deals Separately Target COVID-19, Hepatitis B
- BeiGene Acquires Rights To Three Assembly HBV Candidates
- Roche Secures Dicerna RNAi Deal For Hepatitis B
- GSK Opts In On Ionis' Antisense Candidates For Hepatitis B
- Gilead Again Strengthens Antiviral R&D With Durect Deal
Revenue Opportunity
Clinical Trial Landscape
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
- Recent events
Bibliography
- Prescription information
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Arrowhead
- Gilead
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Janssen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0dkjh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716