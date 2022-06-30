DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Histology and Cytology IVD Market Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report, Histology and Cytology IVD Market Update, provides competitive analysis of the histology/cytology market from 2021 to 2026.
Histology/cytology has been a mainstay of the pathological lab, providing information about cells, tissues and organs. A variety of diseases can be identified with a histopathological examination.
Physicians rely on information from the pathologist as to whether there is cancer present or other disease. The physician bases their treatment and prognosis on the pathological information obtained. Technological advancements have increased the knowledge and understanding of the shape-function relationships within tissues and organs and their relationship to disease.
The industry has forged ahead with new technologies that offer increased accuracy and automated workflow. In the coming years, digital imaging, quantitative microscopy, precision microscopy, artificial intelligence and virtual histology will take the histology/cytology industry to the next level.
As discussed in the report, the histology market is a growing market with much potential. This report only looks at traditional histology.
Report Scope
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests. The base year for data was 2021. Data are provided for 2021 and 2026 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2021 and 2026.
Competitive analysis is provided for the top five participants in the market. Regional breakdowns are surveyed for United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World for 2021.
The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.
The histology report is segmented into five areas:
- Traditional non-PAP Stains
- PAP
- In situ Hybridization
- Immunohistochemistry
- HPV
The histology report also examines and profiles five key market participants:
- Agilent
- Danaher
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Roche
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Industry at a Glance
- Scope and Methodology
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Global Histology IVD Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)
- Competitive Outlook
Chapter 2: Market Analysis
- Overview Of Histology/Cytology
- Histology Market Segments
- Global Histology/Cytology Sales by Type, 2021-2026 ($ millions) (Pap Tests, in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, traditional non-Pap stains, HPV, TOTAL)
- Histology/Cytology Diagnostic Market Distribution by Broad Test Category, 2021
- Market Segment by Test Type
- Traditional Tissue Stains
- Selected Vendors of Traditional Histology Stains
- PAP Tests
- Primary and Secondary Prevention of Cervical Cancer, Screening Responses by Country, 2019 (last updated 2020-02-12)
- Immunohistochemistry and In-Situ Hybridization
- Selected in Situ Hybridization-based Tests
- Selected IHC Test Innovations
- HPV
- HPV Screening Market: HPV DNA and Pap Test Distribution of Sales, 2021
- Global HPV Molecular (DNA/RNA) Test Sales Distribution by Region, 2021 (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)
- Selected HPV Test Innovations
- Market by Region
- Global Histology/Cytology Sales Distribution by Region, 2021 (%) (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)
- Competitive Analysis
- Revenues of the Major Histology Companies, 2017-2021 ($ millions, estimated)
- 2022 Pathology Launches by Roche
- The Commercial Outlook for Histology
Chapter 3: Major Market Participants
- Roche Diagnostic
- Danaher Corporation
- Agilent
- Illumina, Inc
- Hologic
