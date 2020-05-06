DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HIV drugs market is expected to grow from $27 billion in 2019 to about $30.5 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for such drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $34.2 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2023. North America was the largest region in the HIV drugs market in 2019.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider HIV drugs market, and compares it with other markets.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has augmented the growth of global HIV drugs market. HIV drugs are repurposed to treat Covid-19 infections. Currently, several countries are evaluating and using antiretroviral drugs (for instance lopinavir boosted with ritonavir (LPV/r)), for treating coronavirus infection.
Increasing awareness among people regarding diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drug market. HIV/AIDS is one of the most chronic diseases and the high prevalence of the disease in almost all parts of the world has resulted in an unprecedented awareness regarding the disease. According to WHO, 36.7 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2015, whereas, 1.1 million people died of AIDS related illness in the same year. the figure was 770,000 in 2018. The federal government agencies, and various associations across the globe have introduced many initiatives and education campaigns for community awareness to address HIV prevention, treatment, and care.
Side effects of HIV drugs have always been a major challenge in antiretroviral therapy. Antiretroviral drugs are used to treat HIV and AIDS as these drugs help lower viral load, control the growth of the virus, boosts the ability to fight infections, prevent HIV transmission to others and help stop or slow down symptoms. These drugs come with both short-term side effects (diarrhea, difficulty in sleeping, dizziness, fatigue, headache, muscle pain) and long-term side effects (depression, diabetes, heart disease, insomnia). There are several side effects associated with the therapy, thus impacting the growth of the market.
Antiretroviral drugs market are increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for treatment of anti-retroviral therapy. Multi-class combination products is the rising burden of HIV and new drug approval. According to WHO, around 770,000 people died from HIV in 2018. Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment through antiretroviral drugs in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets.
Major players in the HIV drugs market are ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Mylan Pharmaceuticals.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. HIV Drugs Market Characteristics
3. HIV Drugs Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global HIV Drugs Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global HIV Drugs Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. HIV Drugs Market Segmentation
4.1. Global HIV Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRT's)
- Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRT's)
- Protease Inhibitors
- Integrate Inhibitors
- Fusion Inhibitors
- Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors
- Others
4.2. Global HIV Drugs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
5. HIV Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global HIV Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global HIV Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Emcure
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Hetero Drugs
- Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- ViiV Healthcare
