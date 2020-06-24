DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HIV Self-test Kits - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global HIV Self-test Kits market accounted for $71.76 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $288.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The rise in prevalence of this disease across the globe and growing uptake of HIV self-testing policies and implementation are the major factors driving market growth. However, a false-negative result of these kits is restraining market growth.
HIV Self-test Kits helps the individuals to access critically important health information, at their convenience by conducting their own HIV test using a simple oral or blood-based test while preserving their privacy.
Based on specimen type, the blood segment is likely to have a huge demand as these products are likely to have shorter minimum and maximum reading time. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of occurrence of this infection among individuals.
Some of the key players profiled in the HIV Self-test Kits Market include Abbott, Atomo Diagnostics, BD, bioLytical Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioSURE UK, Biosynex, Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc, Danaher, OraSure Technologies, Roche and Sedia Biosciences Corporation.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By Test Generation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Third Generation
5.3 Second Generation
6 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By Specimen Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Urine
6.3 Oral Fluid
6.4 Blood
7 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fluorescent Chromatography
7.3 Immunofiltration
7.4 Lateral Flow Immunoassay
8 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
8.3 Hospitals
8.4 Research Institutes
8.5 Specialty Clinics
9 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Abbott
11.2 Atomo Diagnostics
11.3 BD
11.4 bioLytical Laboratories
11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
11.6 BioSURE UK
11.7 Biosynex
11.8 Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc
11.9 Danaher
11.10 OraSure Technologies
11.11 Roche
11.12 Sedia Biosciences Corporation
