This report on the global HIV self-test kits market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the global HIV self-test kits market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global HIV self-test kits market for the forecast period.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global HIV self-test kits market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global HIV self-test kits market. The next section of the global HIV self-test kits report highlights the USPs, which include key industry developments in the global HIV self-test kits market, pipeline analysis, and pricing analysis of HIV self-test kits.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global HIV self-test kits market. Key players operating in the global HIV self-test kits market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global HIV self-test kits market report.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What are the revenue share projections of key segments of the global HIV self-test kits market during the forecast period?
- Which segment is likely to lead the HIV self-test kits market in terms of revenue by 2027?
- How alliances & partnerships among players are widening the scope for HIV self-test kits market?
- What is the market position of different companies operating in the global HIV self-test kits market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global HIV Self-test Kits Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.4. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
5. Market Outlook
5.1. Price and Brand Analysis
5.2. Pipeline Analysis
5.3. Epidemiological Overview
5.4. Number of HIV Self-tests, by WHO Region
6. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Value and Forecast, by Technology
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Value Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2027
6.3. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Attractiveness, by Technology
7. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Value and Forecast, by Specimen Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Value Forecast, by Specimen Type, 2017-2027
7.3. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Attractiveness, by Specimen Type
8. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Value and Forecast, by Test Generation
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Value Forecast, by Test Generation, 2017-2027
8.3. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Attractiveness, by Test Generation
9. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Value and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Introduction
9.2. HIV Self-test Kits Market Value Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027
9.3. Global HIV Self-test Kits Market Attractiveness, by Region
10. North America HIV Self-test Kits Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Europe HIV Self-test Kits Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Asia-Pacific HIV Self-test Kits Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Latin America HIV Self-test Kits Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa HIV Self-test Kits Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
15.2. Company Profiles
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Chembio Diagnostic Systems
- Atomo Diagnostics
- BioSure UK
- Biosynex Group
- bioLytical Laboratories Inc.
- Orange Life
- Bedfordbiotech
- Sedia Biosciences Corporation
