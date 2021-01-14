DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Health Monitoring Device Industry: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will analyze the leading manufacturers of home health monitoring devices from the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific markets and emerging markets. The report will study these companies along various factors such as their last year's growth, research & development, and future plans and forecasts through 2025.
This study was conducted in response to the growing demand among patients for home health monitoring technology. The technologies used in home-based health monitoring are simplified and resemble those used in day-to-day communications. Doctors, patients, or caregivers are very comfortable in using and operating these systems, and this is the unique selling point for home-based healthcare devices.
The publisher sees this ability to provide personalized healthcare services as becoming a key selling point for home health monitoring devices. The emerging applications such as continuous glucose monitoring or continuous heart rate monitoring have helped doctors and patients understand the health patterns of an individual person and are proving to be the best way to customize and personalize healthcare services.
It will also identify the probable new entrants, emerging leaders, and categories that will play a significant role in driving growth in the home health monitoring industry.
This study identifies the key advantages responsible for the growth of the home health monitoring business:
- Freedom from long queues and waiting lists at the out-patient department (OPDs) is a key advantage for patients
- Scaling ability to examine more patients per day is benefitting doctors at large
- Remote monitoring of patients and keeping tabs on their health from outside has opened new business avenues for home healthcare service providers and has enabled them to serve more patients via the same infrastructure
The Report Includes:
- 258 data tables
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market share analysis of home-health monitoring based on segment, device type, device form type, managed services and region
- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes and a look at the new products launches in the home-health monitoring industry
- A detailed description of profitable technologies, pricing strategies and profit pool ratios, and challenges to store and transport health monitoring devices
- Information on technologies used for monitoring devices such as heart rate monitor, sleep monitors, fitness monitors, diabetes monitors and respiratory monitors
- Comparison between DIY vs. managed monitoring devices at home and discussion on how the market for managed services in-home monitoring is affected by COVID-19
- Comprehensive company profiles of market-leading participants, including BioTelemetry Inc., Dexcom Inc., Medtronic plc, Nonin Medical Inc., and Medicalgorithmics S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Overview
- Technological Advantages
- Reservations and Precautions
- Key Product Strategies
- Key Challenges
- Key Figures
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition
- Need for Home Health Monitoring Devices
- Elderly People
- Patient with Chronic Illnesses
- Prevalence of Diabetes
- Prevalence of Arrhythmia
- Patients Suffering from Alzheimer's
- Home Quarantine Patients
- Key Market Trends
- Market Segments
- Home Patients
- Professional Home Healthcare Service Providers
- Doctors
- Technologies Used in Home Health Monitoring Devices
- Key Product Components
- Hardware
- Software and Mobile Apps
- Managed Services
- Key Core Technologies
- Key Technology Trends
- Sensors
- Embedded Systems
- Network Technology
- Key Supporting Technologies
- Cloud Computing
- Data Analytics
- Telehealth/Remote Patient Monitoring
- Integration with Advanced Technologies
- Internet of Things
- Artificial Intelligence
Chapter 4 Global Market for at Home Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Introduction
- Global Market for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems by Type
- Global Market for BGM Devices
- Global Market for Supplement Test Strips
Chapter 5 At Home Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- Introduction
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Dexcom G6 CGM System
- Eversense/Eversense XL
- FreeStyle Libre
- The Guardian CGM System
- Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Supplements
- Global Markets for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Services
Chapter 6 Continuous Heart Rate Monitors
- Introduction
- Heart Rate Monitors
- Savvy ECG
- Pocket ECG
- CAM Patch
- The Zio Patch/Zio XT
- Kardia Mobile6L
- MCOT Patch
- Global Market for Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring Systems
Chapter 7 At Home Fingertip Oximeters for Spot Testing
- Introduction
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeters for Spot Testing at Home
- GO2 Pulse Oximeter
- MightySat Rx
- NoninConnect Elite 3240
- Global Market for Fingertip Pulse Oximeters for Spot Testing at Home
- Global Market for Spot Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring Systems by Region
- Global Market for Spot Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring Device-Based Consulting Services
Chapter 8 At Home Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring
- Introduction
- Continuous Pulse Oximeters for at Home Monitoring
- Nonin
- Masimo
- Nellcor
- Global Market for at Home Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring Systems
- Global Market for Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Systems by Region
- Global Market for Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring System-Based Consulting Services
- Global Market for Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring Data Analytics and Insights
- Global Market for Fingertip Continuous Pulse Oximeters
- Global Market for Handheld Continuous Pulse Oximeters
- Global Market for Tabletop Continuous Pulse Oximeters
Chapter 9 Other Home Monitoring Technologies
- Core Temperature Monitors
- CORE
- TCore
- Gaugewear
- Nurofen FeverSmart
- Enfasmart FeverSense Thermometer
- Global Markets for Core Temperature Monitoring Devices and Supplements
- Continuous Blood Pressure Monitors (CBMs)
- Complete
- Balance
- Beurer BM 55
- Global Markets for Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Supplements
- Global Market for Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring Services
- Software and Analytics Platforms
- VivaLNK
- Telit
- Telus Health
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Alivecor Inc.
- Bardy Diagnostics Inc.
- Biotelemetry Inc.
- Dexcom Inc.
- Irhythm Technologies Inc.
- Masimo Corp.
- Medicalgorithmics S.A.
- Medtronic
- Nonin Medical Inc.
- Senseonics Inc.
