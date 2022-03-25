Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hospital-acquired infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.07% during 2022-2027

The prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) across healthcare settings and the subsequent rise in demand for disinfection and sanitization products to control the spread of these infections contribute to the market growth.

The market is also growing due to increasing awareness among healthcare practitioners (HCPs) and patients regarding advanced disinfectants and sterilizers and the availability of several effective healthcare disinfectants and sterilizers.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Based on procedure, the global HAI control market is segmented into disinfection, sterilization and others. The disinfection segment is accounted for a major share in 2021. The rising awareness and knowledge among the end-user have further increased the adoption of advanced HAI control products, hence boosting the market growth.

The hospital & clinics segment is dominating the global market and is witnessing steady growth in the forecasted period as hospitals & clinics are the first points of care source to get tested and treated for any disease than other healthcare settings.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global HAI control market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the second-largest market for HAI control in 2021. Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain are the major revenue contributor to this region.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market competition is based solely on parameters such as quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price. The market competition is expected to increase further, with the growing number of products being launched, safety guidelines and government regulations and mergers and acquisitions.

The global HAI control market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period., especially in the developing regions such as APAC, to gain more market share.

Key Growth Enablers

  • Increased Use of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization
  • High Incidences of HAIS
  • Stringent Government Regulations

Key Vendors

  • STERIS plc
  • Getinge
  • Cantel Medical
  • 3M
  • Ecolab
  • Steelco S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Acuro Organics
  • Andersen Sterilizers
  • AMY Robotics
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • Becto
  • B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment
  • Contec
  • Cetylite
  • Cipla
  • De Lama
  • Fortive
  • Fluid Energy Group
  • G9 Chemicals
  • Hubei Cfull Medical Technology
  • Hygiene-Konzepte
  • Matachana Group
  • Medalkan
  • Medline Industries
  • MELAG Medizintechnik
  • Metall Zug Group
  • Metrex Research
  • MMM Group
  • Pal International
  • Parker Laboratories
  • P&G (Procter & Gamble)
  • Pharmax
  • Ruhof
  • SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie
  • SC Johnson
  • Sklar Surgical Instruments
  • Stryker
  • Siemens & Acuma
  • Systec
  • Tuttnauer
  • Tristel
  • UVD Robots
  • Zep

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Demand for Electron-Beam Sterilization

8.2 Adoption of Disinfectant Robots

8.3 Technological Advances in Hai Control

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increased Use of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

9.2 High Incidences of HAIs

9.3 Stringent Government Regulations

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complications Linked With Hai Control Procedures

10.2 Growing Demand for Single Use/Disposable Medical Devices

10.3 Complication and Risks Associated With Medical Device Reuse

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Procedure Insights

11.2.2 Product Insights

11.2.3 End-User Insights

11.2.4 Geography Insights

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Procedure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Disinfection

12.4 Sterilization

12.5 Others

13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Consumables

13.4 Instruments

14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals & Clinics

14.4 Infection Control Service Providers

14.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

14.6 Others

15 Geography

15.1 Geographic Overview

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

