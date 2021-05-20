DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Need for Efficiency amidst Ongoing Resource Shortages and Rising Demand Drive Global Hospital Command Centers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, the difficulty in operating large hospitals is made worse by the use of manual operations and processes that often lead to a host of inefficiencies.
The COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020 brought these inefficiencies to the fore, and as a lasting impact, hospitals must now address the backlog of outpatient, imaging, and surgery patients. The only way to effectively do so is to operate over capacity, an imperative for boosting revenues that took a significant hit during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns and holds on elective procedures.
Several solutions designed to optimize hospital operations exist in the market, but hospital command centers have taken these tools to another level. With the advent of technologies such as data analytics and advancements such as predictive analytics and digital twins, command centers have evolved into high-tech solutions that empower hospitals to manage several operational areas.
Adoption of hospital command centers has steadily risen, but the impact of COVID-19 is likely to increase demand for these solutions further. However, hospitals must also update the management of their clinical processes, workflows, and finances, which is a challenge more so now in a value-based care environment. With reimbursement penalties given for issues such as readmission and patient satisfaction, hospitals are forced to seek support from technology solutions to better manage their clinical protocols and finances.
In this study, Frost & Sullivan discusses how hospital command centers work as tailor-made solutions for hospitals globally to not only manage their operations but also their clinical care variations, risk predictions, and clinical applications, as well as tie in finances to get patient-level details on cost and revenue.
The transition to include clinical applications is already witnessed as some command centers incorporate these aspects into various command center models (self-built, virtual, public health); it is likely that the concept will soon evolve into an end-to-end hospital management center, beyond operations as it exists today.
This effectively means that every single hospital vendor and stakeholder providing digital data (operational, clinical, or financial) will eventually enter the scope of the command center, either by a partnership or simple integration of the data into the larger framework. It is important, therefore, to understand how the command center will evolve in the near future and how vendors can become part of this movement.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are hospital command centers and how are they expected to evolve with time?
- What is the current adoption status of hospital command centers and how will adoption increase in the post-COVID-19 era?
- Which vendors offer these solutions and what are the business and pricing models they follow?
- How and where should hospitals begin when thinking about command centers?
- What are the regional trends for hospital command centers and which regions are likely to grow the fastest in adopting this concept?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hospital Command Centers Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Hospital Command Centers Market-Scope of Analysis
- Evolution of the Command Center Model
- Evolution of the Command Center Concept
- Key Growth Metrics for Hospital Command Centers Market
- Global Opportunity Size, 2035
- Hospital Needs and Eligibility Assessment
- Summary of Growth Opportunities
3. Market Background
- Declining Hospital Operating Margins
- Strategies to Course Correct
- Being Efficient Pays
- Today's Hospitals Are Fundamentally Challenged on All Fronts
- Technology Initiatives Must Fit the Smart Hospital Framework
- Several Digital Tools and Services Impact Hospitals Today
- Software-Only Solutions vs. Command Center Approach
- Evolution of the Command Center Model
4. Market Overview
- The Command Center Approach for Driving Efficiency
- Command Center-A Crucial Step Along the Smart Hospital Journey
- Command Center Applications
- Command Center Elements
- Evolution of the Command Center Concept
- Discussion on the Evolution of the Command Center Concept
- Hospital Command Centers-Their Critical, Central, and Enabling Role in the Future of Hospitals
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hospital Command Centers Market
- Hospital Command Centers Segmentation by Approach
- Key Competitors for Hospital Command Centers
- Growth Drivers for Hospital Command Centers
- Growth Restraints for Hospital Command Centers
- Forecast Assumptions, Hospital Command Centers
- Revenue Forecast, Hospital Command Centers
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Hospital Command Centers
- Revenue Forecast Analysis-Hospital Command Centers
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region-Hospital Command Centers
- Global Opportunity Size, 2035
- Competitive Environment-Hospital Command Centers
- Installed Base Share, Hospital Command Centers
- Installed Base Share Analysis-Hospital Command Centers
- Business Models
- Potential Adoption and Evolution of Command Centers
6. Concept Variants, Hospital Command Centers Market
- Public Health System Command Center Concept
- Hub-and-Spoke Model
- Self-Built Command Center
- The Decentralized Virtual Command Center
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hospital Command Centers Market, Regional Overview
- Regional Split of Installed Base-Hospital Command Centers
- Differing Needs for Efficiency Solutions
- Global Hospital Landscape
- Largest Global Hospitals
- Countries with Public (Government-Funded) Health Systems
- North America
- Europe
- The Middle East
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
8. Hospital Self-Assessment, Hospital Command Centers
- Hospital Command Center Models
- Adoption Process
- Hospital Needs and Eligibility Assessment
- Hospital Command Center Decision-Making Guide and Checklist
9. Select Profiles, Hospital Command Centers
- Command Center Profile-Johns Hopkins Hospital, The United States
- Command Center Profile-Yale New Haven Hospital, United States
- Command Center Profile-Arizona Department of Health Services, United States
- Command Center Profile-Carilion Clinic, United States
- Command Center Profile-Humber River Hospital, Canada
10. Vendor Analysis, Hospital Command Centers
- Value Propositions by Role
- Requisite Vendor Capabilities
- Vendor Capability Assessment
- Vendor Profile-Care Logistics
- Vendor Profile-Central Logic
- Vendor Profile-Cerner
- Vendor Profile-Change Healthcare
- Vendor Profile-Edgility
- Vendor Profile-Epic
- Vendor Profile-GE Healthcare Partners
- Vendor Profile-KenSci
- Vendor Profile-Philips Healthcare
- Vendor Profile-Qventus
- Vendor Profile-TeleTracking
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Hospital Command Centers
- Growth Opportunity 1-Virtual Command Centers in Post-Pandemic World, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2-Offering Clinical and Financial Applications, Beyond Operational Applications, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3-Public Health Systems' Regional Command Centers, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4-Multi-Vendor Frameworks for Holistic Command Center Solutions, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5-Targeting Greenfield and Brownfield (Expansion) Hospital Projects, 2020
12. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Arizona Department of Health Services
- Care Logistics
- Carilion Clinic
- Central Logic
- Cerner
- Change Healthcare
- Edgility
- Epic
- GE Healthcare Partners
- Humber River Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- KenSci
- Philips Healthcare
- Qventus
- TeleTracking
- Yale New Haven Hospital
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugo4na
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hospital-command-centers-market-report-2020-growth-opportunities-with-virtual-command-centers-in-post-pandemic-world-301295810.html
SOURCE Research and Markets