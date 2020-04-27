NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Augmentation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 40.9%. In-Built Augmentation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 39.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, In-Built Augmentation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798775/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$250.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$412.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, In-Built Augmentation will reach a market size of US$237.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Braingate Company
- B-Temia Inc.
- Google LLC
- Magic Leap, Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.
- Vuzix Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798775/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Human Augmentation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Artificial Intelligence, the Backbone of Human Augmentation
The Future of AI Lies in Augmenting Human Intelligence
Market Opportunities to Unfold as Artificial Intelligence
Matures from Classical Automated Intelligence to Augmented
Intelligence: World Market for AI (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025
Humans & AI Cross a New Technology Boundary as They Converge to
Enhance Human Productivity
R&D Breakthroughs in Neural Augmentation Brightens the Outlook
for In-Built Augmentation Products
Prosthetics Emerges Into the Spotlight as the Key Application
Area to Benefit from Human Enhancement
Robust Commercial Opportunity for Robotic Prosthetics Bodes
Well for the Development of AI-Engineered, Mind Controlled
Prosthetics: Global Robotic Prosthetics Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Bonding Between Biological Intelligence & Digital Intelligence
Gets a Headstart With Wearable Augmentation
Modern AI-Empowered Businesses Find New Value in Human
Enhancement: Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market
(In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2023, 2025 and 2028
Augmented Humans to Transform Workplace Productivity
Smartglasses in the Workplace are Already Making a Significant
Impact: Global Smartglasses Market (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Soldier 2.0 & Super Soldiers Mark the Beginning of New
Possibilities in Military Human Enhancement
With Augmented Soldier Being Key to Winning Future Wars, Market
Growth to Benefit from Growing Military Modernization Budgets:
Global Defense Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019 and 2022
Neurotechnologies that Push the Frontiers of Intelligence
Amplification/Cognitive Augmentation: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Human Augmentation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Human Augmentation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: In-Built Augmentation (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: In-Built Augmentation (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Wearable Augmentation (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Wearable Augmentation (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Medical (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Medical (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Defense (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Defense (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Human Augmentation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Human Augmentation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Human Augmentation Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Human Augmentation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Human Augmentation Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Human Augmentation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Human Augmentation Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 21: Canadian Human Augmentation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Human Augmentation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Human Augmentation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Human Augmentation Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Human
Augmentation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Human Augmentation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Human Augmentation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Human Augmentation Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Human Augmentation in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Human Augmentation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Human Augmentation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Human Augmentation Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Human Augmentation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Human Augmentation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Human Augmentation Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Human Augmentation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Human Augmentation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Human Augmentation Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Human Augmentation Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Human Augmentation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Human Augmentation Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Human Augmentation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Human Augmentation Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Human Augmentation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Human Augmentation Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Human Augmentation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Human Augmentation Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for Human Augmentation in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Human Augmentation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Human Augmentation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Human Augmentation Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Human Augmentation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Human Augmentation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Human Augmentation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Human Augmentation Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe Human Augmentation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Human Augmentation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Human Augmentation Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Human Augmentation Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Human Augmentation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Human Augmentation Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Human Augmentation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Human Augmentation Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and
2025
Table 63: Rest of World Human Augmentation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Rest of World Human Augmentation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
B-TEMIA
BRAINGATE COMPANY
GOOGLE, INC.
MAGIC LEAP, INC.
RAYTHEON COMPANY
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS
VUZIX CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798775/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001