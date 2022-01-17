DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends - Forecasts by Application, by Technology, by Workflow, by Product, and by Country, with Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? Is COVID-19 holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput sequencing devices?
The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2025. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments
- Myriad Genetics Projects Return to Profitability
- NeoGenomics to Acquire Inivata
- OncoDNA, Institut Curie Partner on Liquid Biopsy Research
- Cancer Heritability Gene Set Expanded
- Whole-Genome Sequencing Could Replace Cytogenetics
- Twist Bioscience, Berry Genomics Partner on Targeted NGS Assays
- Ancestry Shutters Health Offering
- Genetron Health Targeting Early Cancer Detection
- Pan-European Initiative to Build Tools for Sharing Genomic Data
- UK Government Unveils New Genomic Healthcare Strategy
- Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval
- American Heart Association Develops Genetic Testing Guidelines
- Yourgene Health Gets CE Mark for Iona NIPT Test
- NorthShore Looks to Expand Genomics Integration Into Primary Care
- Germline Results From Tumor Sequencing Guides Precision Therapy
- FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling From Personal Genome Diagnostics
- BillionToOne Closes $15M Series A Follow-on Round
- Clinics to Integrate Genomics Into Primary Care
- Asuragen Fragile X Diagnostic Test Gets FDA Authorization
- Fluxion Bio Wins NIH Grant to Develop NIPT Assay
- Illumina, Broad Institute Collaborate on Software
- Illumina, Adaptive Biotechnologies Partner
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems, BlueBee Partner
- Paying cash for elective genomic sequencing
- NIH funds Color ahead of million-person sequencing
- Veritas Genetics slashes price of WGS to $600
- Superfast gene sequencing diagnoses critically ill patients
- Veracyte Details Clinical Utility of RNA Sequencing
- Longas Technologies Launches
- Blood Test Detects Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Earlier
- PerkinElmer Genomics Introduces Genetic Screening Test
- Roche Gets CE Mark for Mutation Profiler Software
- PGDx and PathGroup Enter Co-Development Agreement
- Newborn genomic sequencing detects unanticipated disease risk factors
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- New Diagnoses
- Wellness and Prevention
- Fertility Technology
- Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring
Factors Limiting Growth
- Increased Competition Lowers Price
- Lower Costs
- Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
- Wellness has a downside
- Sequencing Instrumentation
- Instrumentation Tenacity
- Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure
- Listing of Current Instrument Specifications
Long Reads - Further Segmentation
- Linked Reads
- New Sequencing Technologies
Market Overview
Market Participants Play Different Roles
- Instrument Manufacturer
- Independent lab specialized/esoteric
- Independent lab national/regional
- Independent lab analytical
- Public National/regional lab
- Hospital lab
- Physician lab
- DTC Lab
- Sequencing Labs
- Audit body
Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
- Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be
- Clinical and Research Lines Blur
- Genetic Counselling - Not so simple anymore
- The Genetic Blizzard - Issues of Access and Payment
- Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care
- Newborn Screening - Do Parents Want to Know?
- NIPT - We've Only Just Begun
- NIPT, IVF and the Fertility Practice - PGS, PGD, CCS
- NIPT in the Future - Beyond Inherited Disease
- Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds
- The Tumor - A Sequence of Sequencing
- The Tumor - Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy
- The Human Genome - Predisposition and Prognosis
- Pharmacogenomics
- Sequencing Not the Only Player
- New Roles for Old Drugs - A Research Bonanza?
- Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye
- DTC - How Many Segments?
Industry Structure
- Hospital's Testing Share
- The Rise of the Sequencing Lab
- Sequencing as a Commodity
- Informatics
- Instrument Manufacturer Role
- Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling
- Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?
- Genetic Counselling as an Industry
- Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization
Profiles of Key Companies
- 10x Genomics, Inc
- 23andME Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Akonni Biosystems
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- Aperiomics
- Arc Bio
- ArcherDx, Inc
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- C2i Genomics
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Color Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- Cynvenio
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- Fulgent Genetics
- GE Global Research
- Gene by Gene, Ltd.
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
- Genewiz
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomOncology
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grail, Inc
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helomics
- Hologic
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Karius
- Lexagene
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- Molecular MD
- NantHealth, Inc
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NeoGenomics
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
- Omega Bioservices
- OncoDNA
- OpGen
- ORIG3N, Inc
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- SeLux Diagnostics
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sure Genomics, Inc
- Sysmex
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veritas Genetics
- Volition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3rds9
