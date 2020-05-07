DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Insulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human insulin market reached a value of US$ 34.8 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is epxected to reach a value of US$ 58.3 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025. The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Owing to sedentary lifestyles, growing geriatric population and unhealthy dietary habits, a greater number of individuals are suffering from chronic lifestyle diseases, thereby increasing the demand for insulin therapeutics. Furthermore, the growing requirement for biosimilar drugs, owing to their high efficiency and cost-effectiveness, is providing a boost to the market growth.
Various technological advancements, such as the development of pen devices and safety pen needles, to administer HI in the body, are also creating a positive impact on the market growth. In comparison to standard needles, these safety pens ensure minimal injuries, discomfort and infections through bloodborne pathogen transmission.
Other factors, including the increasing health consciousness among the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of biotechnology, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson & Company, Biocon, Eli Lilly and Company, Julphar, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sedico, Wockhardt, Ypsomed Holding, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global human insulin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery devices?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global human insulin market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Human Insulin Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Drugs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Types
6.1.2.1 Human Insulin Analogs & Biosimilars
6.1.2.1 Rapid Acting
6.1.2.2 Long Acting
6.1.2.3 Premixed
6.1.2.2 Human Insulin Biologics
6.1.2.1 Short Acting
6.1.2.2 Intermediate Acting
6.1.2.3 Premixed
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Delivery Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Pens
6.2.2.1.1 Reusable Pens
6.2.2.1.2 Disposable Pens
6.2.2.2 Pen Needles
6.2.2.2.1 Standard Pen Needles
6.2.2.2.2 Safety Pen Needles
6.2.2.3 Syringes
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Retail Pharmacies
7.2 Hospital Pharmacies
7.3 Online
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Disease Type
8.1 Type I Diabetes
8.2 Type II Diabetes
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East & Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton Dickinson & Company
- Biocon
- Eli Lilly & Company
- Julphar
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Sedico
- Wockhardt
- Ypsomed Holding
