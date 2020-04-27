NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Liver Models market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%. Liver Organoids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$745.7 Million by the year 2025, Liver Organoids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798778/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$70.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Liver Organoids will reach a market size of US$23.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$507.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.
  • CN Bio Innovations Ltd.
  • Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
  • Emulate, Inc.
  • Organovo Holdings, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798778/?utm_source=PRN

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Human Liver Model Market: Overview
Drug Therapies - Cirrhosis & Other Chronic Liver Diseases
Advances in Treating Congenital Liver Diseases and Liver Tissue
Transplantation
Global Competitor Market Shares
Human Liver Models Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025


2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Human Liver Models Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Human Liver Models Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Human Liver Models Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Liver Organoids (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Liver Organoids (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Liver Organoids (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: 2D Models (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: 2D Models (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: 2D Models (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Animal Models (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Animal Models (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Animal Models (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: 3D Bioprinting (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: 3D Bioprinting (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: 3D Bioprinting (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025


III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Human Liver Models Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Human Liver Models Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Human Liver Models Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Human Liver Models: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Human Liver Models Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Human Liver Models Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Human Liver Models Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Human Liver Models Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Human Liver Models Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Human Liver Models Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Human Liver Models Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Human Liver Models Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Human Liver Models Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Human Liver Models Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Human Liver Models Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Human Liver Models Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Human Liver Models Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Human Liver Models: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Human Liver Models Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Human Liver Models Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Human Liver Models Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Human Liver Models Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Human Liver Models Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Human Liver Models Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Human Liver Models Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Human Liver Models Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Human Liver Models Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 69: Human Liver Models Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Human Liver Models Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Human Liver Models Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Human Liver Models Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Human Liver Models:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 77: Human Liver Models Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Human Liver Models Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Human Liver Models Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Human Liver Models Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Human Liver Models Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Human Liver Models Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Human Liver Models Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Human Liver Models Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Human Liver Models Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: Human Liver Models Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Human Liver Models: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Human Liver Models Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Human Liver Models Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Human Liver Models Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Human Liver Models Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Human Liver Models Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Human Liver Models Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Human Liver Models Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Human Liver Models Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Human Liver Models Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025


IV. COMPETITION

ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
CN BIO INNOVATIONS LTD.
CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K
EMULATE
ORGANOVO HOLDINGS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798778/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.