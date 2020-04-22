DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2020 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 1, 24, 15, 34, 6 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2, 1, 12 and 2 molecules, respectively.
Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology)
Key Topics Covered
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer
- Overview
- Therapeutics Development
- Therapeutics Assessment
- Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Drug Profiles
- Dormant Projects
- Discontinued Products
- Product Development Milestones
Companies Mentioned
- Abion Inc
- Abivax SA
- Admedus Ltd
- Advaxis Inc
- Antiva Biosciences Inc
- Apimeds Inc
- Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc
- Avalia Immunotherapies Ltd
- Beijing Recreation Guards Biotechnology Co Ltd
- BioMed Valley Discoveries Inc
- BioNTech SE
- BlueSky Vaccines KG
- Cellid Co Ltd
- Chain Biotechnology Ltd
- Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd
- Cue Biopharma Inc
- Elicio Therapeutics
- Etubics Corp
- EyeGene Inc
- Genexine Inc
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Hookipa Pharma Inc
- iBio Inc
- Immunomic Therapeutics Inc
- IMV Inc
- Innovene
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Inthera Bioscience AG
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
- ISA Pharmaceuticals BV
- Ispin Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Juno Therapeutics Inc
- Merck & Co Inc
- Merck KGaA
- OncoNano Medicine Inc
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc
- Oxford Vacmedix UK Ltd
- Papivax LLC
- Pathovax LLC
- Pattern Pharma Inc
- PDS Biotechnology Corp
- Precigen Inc
- Profectus BioSciences Inc
- Redbiotec AG
- Rottapharm Biotech Srl
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc
- Selecta Biosciences Inc
- Shanghai Bovax Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Shantha Biotechnics Pvt Ltd
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Sierra Oncology Inc
- TCRCure Biotech Co Ltd
- Theravectys SA
- THEVAX Genetics Vaccine USA Inc
- Touchlight Genetics Ltd
- Transgene SA
- Turnstone Biologics Inc
- UbiVac LLC
- Vaccibody AS
- Vault Pharma Inc
- Vectorite Biomedical Inc
- ViciniVax BV
- Vir Biotechnology Inc
- Virion Therapeutics LLC
- Virometix AG
- VLP The Vaccines Company SL
- Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co Ltd
