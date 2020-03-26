DUBLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ibuprofen (CAS 15687-27-1) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Ibuprofen. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Ibuprofen global market report key points:
- Ibuprofen description, applications and related patterns
- Ibuprofen market situation
- Ibuprofen manufacturers and distributors
- Ibuprofen prices
- Ibuprofen end-users
- Ibuprofen downstream industries trends
Chapter Insights
- The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
- The second chapter focuses on Ibuprofen end-uses.
- The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
- The fourth chapter is about the related patents.
- The fifth chapter deals with Ibuprofen market trends and forecast, distinguish Ibuprofen manufacturers and suppliers.
- The sixth chapter provides Ibuprofen prices data.
- The seventh chapter analyses Ibuprofen downstream markets.
Key Topics Covered
1. IBUPROFEN GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. IBUPROFEN APPLICATIONS
3. IBUPROFEN MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. IBUPROFEN PATENTS
5. IBUPROFEN MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Ibuprofen market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Ibuprofen
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.3. Suppliers of Ibuprofen
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.4. Market forecast
6. IBUPROFEN MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. IBUPROFEN END-USE SECTOR
