DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report provides detailed coverage of IPF. This report will provide perspective on the drugs and therapies used for the management of IPF, including forecast trends and sales through 2024. Important manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing demand are discussed.

The market has been segregated geographically into the U.S., Japan and five major European markets (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.). For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019 and then forecast for 2024.

The Report Includes:

  • An overview of the global markets for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease treatment
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
  • Estimation of market size and market share analysis of IPF chronic disease on the basis of type of therapeutics and geography
  • Insights into the market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, regulatory framework, epidemiology, complications, and prevalence of this chronic lung disease
  • Company profiles of the market leading participants within the pharmaceuticals industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Reasons for Doing this Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Drug Development and Approval Process

  • Introduction
  • Drug Discovery Process
  • Drug Definition
  • Drug Development Regulations
  • Classification of Techniques Used in Drug Discovery
  • High-Throughput Screening
  • Bioanalytical Instruments for Drug Discovery
  • Cell-Based Assays and Reagents for Drug Discovery
  • Proteomics Drug Discovery Tools
  • Genomics Drug Discovery Tools
  • Bioinformatics as a Platform for Drug Discovery
  • Others: Metabolomics, Combinatorial Chemistry, Systems Biology, and Nanotechnology

Chapter 4 Disease Overview

  • Etiology
  • Pathogenesis
  • Symptoms
  • Comorbidities
  • Risk Factors
  • Environmental
  • Genetic
  • Epigenetic Alterations
  • Aging

Chapter 5 Disease Management and Treatment

  • Diagnosis of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
  • Diagnostic Criteria for IPF
  • Treatments for IPF
  • Lifestyle Changes
  • Oxygen
  • Medications
  • Pulmonary Rehabilitation
  • Lung Transplant

Chapter 6 Marketed Drugs for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

  • Introduction
  • Overview of Products
  • Esbriet Drug Profile
  • Ofev Drug Profile

Chapter 7 Product Forecast for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

  • Esbriet (Pirfenidone)
  • Ofev (Nintedanib)

Chapter 8 Product Pipeline for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

  • Product Pipeline for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

  • Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
  • Roche

