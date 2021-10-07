Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Markets Strategies and Trends 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs.

The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up. Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay.

Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.

The report profiles 44 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Immunoassay Recent Developments

  • COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing
  • Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021
  • PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook
  • Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing
  • Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza
  • Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition
  • New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes
  • Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species
  • ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit
  • Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay
  • Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests
  • Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles
  • Expedeon Signs License Deal With Cell Guidance Systems for Biotin Tech
  • Efficacy Investigated for Electrochemiluminescence Immunoassay

Immunoassay - Markets and Discussion

Instruments - Genetics changes the picture

  • RIA - A Technology Shows its Age
  • Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle
  • The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications
  • Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling
  • Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis

Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture

  • Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market
  • Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier
  • Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets
  • OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential
  • Economies of Scale. Going Away?
  • Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers
  • Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisition

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Diagnostic Factors
  • Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement.
  • Consumer Channels Open Wider
  • Immunity Technology Comes of Age

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Increased Competition Lowers Price
  • Threat from PCR Based Instruments
  • Lower Barriers to Entry
  • Wellness has a downside

Immunoassay Instrumentation

  • Instrumentation Tenacity
  • Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.
  • Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

Profiles of Key Companies

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Abcam
  • Arlington Scientific
  • Arrayit Corporation
  • Awareness Technology
  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Biocartis
  • bioMerieux Diagnostics
  • Bioneer Corporation
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
  • BioTek Instruments
  • Boditech Med, Inc
  • Boster Biological Technology
  • Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)
  • Diasorin S.p.A
  • Dynex Technologies
  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
  • Fujirebio
  • Gold Standard Diagnostics
  • Grifols
  • Hycor Biomedical
  • Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)
  • Immunodiagnostik AG
  • Inova Diagnostics
  • JR Biomedical
  • Luminex Corp
  • Maxim Biomedical
  • Meso Scale Discovery
  • Millipore Sigma
  • Mindray
  • Molecular Devices
  • MP Biomedical
  • MyCartis
  • Operon
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Perkin Elmer
  • Qiagen Gmbh
  • Quidel
  • R&D Systems
  • Randox Toxicology
  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics
  • Serametrix
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Sysmex
  • Tecan
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
  • TOSOH Bioscience

