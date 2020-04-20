NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Immunochemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.4%. Catalog Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Catalog Antibodies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$88.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Catalog Antibodies will reach a market size of US$262.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$325.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abcam Plc.
- Agilent Research Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter GmbH
- Biolegend Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cell Signaling Technology Inc.
- GenScript Biotech Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
- Merck (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Immunochemicals - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Research Antibodies Market: Critical Role in Drug Discovery and
Research
Key Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions
Citations: One of the Key Factors Driving Research Antibodies?
Purchase
The US Dominates the Global Immunochemicals Market
Emerging Markets Offer Huge Potential
Catalog Antibodies - The Largest Market Segment
Custom Antibodies: Finding Favor in Research Applications
Primary Antibodies Dominate the Market
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Immunochemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abcam Plc. (UK)
Agilent Research Laboratories (USA)
Biolegend, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (USA)
GenScript Biotech Corporation
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (USA)
Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (USA)
Merck (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation) (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Research Funding Bolsters Market Growth
Chinese Market to Become the Largest Investor in Basic Research
Cancer Research Drives the Global Immunochemicals Market
Cancer Ranks Among the Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide
?Reproducibility Crisis? of Antibodies - A Major Cause of Concern
Proper Validation of Antibodies - Vendor Do their Part
New Technologies for Antibodies Validation
Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues
Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies Score over Other Animal Antibodies
Researchers Prefer Commercial Research to Academic Research
Increasing Collaborations between Industry and Academia
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Immunochemicals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Immunochemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Immunochemicals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Catalog Antibodies (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Catalog Antibodies (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Catalog Antibodies (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Custom Antibodies (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Custom Antibodies (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Custom Antibodies (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Immunochemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Immunochemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Immunochemicals Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Immunochemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Immunochemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Immunochemicals Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 15: Immunochemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Immunochemicals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Immunochemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Immunochemicals Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Immunochemicals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Immunochemicals Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Immunochemicals Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Immunochemicals Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Immunochemicals Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Immunochemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Immunochemicals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Immunochemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 26: Immunochemicals Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Immunochemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Immunochemicals Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Immunochemicals Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Immunochemicals Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Immunochemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Immunochemicals Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Immunochemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Immunochemicals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Immunochemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Immunochemicals Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Immunochemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Immunochemicals Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Immunochemicals Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Immunochemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 41: Immunochemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe Immunochemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Immunochemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Immunochemicals Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Immunochemicals Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Immunochemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Rest of World Immunochemicals Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Immunochemicals Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 116
